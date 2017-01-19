Greg Olson Becomes New Quarterbacks Coach For Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams continue to make changes to the coaching staff after naming former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Greg Olson the new quarterbacks coach.

With the team parting ways with Jeff Fisher before the 2016 regular season even came to an end, all signs pointed to the Los Angeles Rams making numerous changes with most of the coaching staff as well. From making Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history to the recent hiring of Wade Phillips at defensive coordinator, the Rams have kept themselves busy over the last couple of weeks as they look to bounce back from a disastrous 4-12 finish.

One of those moves includes the decision to replace Chris Weinke with former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Greg Olson as the new quarterbacks coach for Los Angeles. After the Jaguars’ offense failed to live up to expectations despite plenty of hype, Olson was fired in the middle of the 2016 season, but now the coach looks for a fresh start from the same team he used to be offensive coordinator for from 2006-07.

Rams will bring on Greg Olson as QBs coach, as first reported by @AdamSchefter. Rams’ coordinator in 06-07…last 2 seasons as Jacksonville OC — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) January 18, 2017

So, Jared Goff gets a coach with 15 years of NFL experience as an OC/QBs coach. Boras/Weinke had 1 1/4 years, combined, entering 2016. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) January 18, 2017

As Rich Hammond mentioned, the addition of Olson could work wonders with Jared Goff during his sophomore season with the Rams when seeing the level of experience he brings to the table. Olson may not have gotten the level of production he would have liked to see from Blake Bortles, but Goff is a completely different quarterback with arguably more potential.

Just like the other moves to the coaching staff from the last few weeks, here’s to hoping Olson’s return to the Rams pays off for Goff and the rest of the team.

