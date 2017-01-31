Greg Olsen Visits Disney World A Week Early

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen made the trip to Walt Disney World Resort but it wasn’t the one for which he had hoped…

Last season the Carolina Panthers and Greg Olsen almost had an opportunity to exclaim as they lifted the Lombardi Trophy, “I’m going to Disney World!”. Made famous by New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms following Super Bowl XXI the idea was actually concocted before the big game.

Each quarterback, Simms and Denver’s John Elway were approached by Disney prior and told they would earn $75,000 for making the statement after winning the game. A part of Disney’s “What’s Next?” campaign, advertising commercials began featuring the iconic line and following certain championships players continue to still use the phrase.

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan or the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady will have an opportunity to deliver the famous line if they so choose. Regardless, Olsen earned his trip to the Magic Kingdom by being nominated for his third Pro Bowl.

Known for their extravagant parades at all times during the day, once the Pro Bowl was awarded to Orlando it only made sense for some of the NFL players to be the featured guest of Mickey Mouse.

Stars from both the AFC and NFC, including Olsen and Denver Broncos receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker joined NFL cheerleaders and more.

Obviously Olsen would like to be making the trip following a Super Bowl victory with family and teammates but it seems he made the most of the Pro Bowl experience. Just a week too soon.

