Greg Manusky Could Be Internal Hire For Redskins Defensive Coordinator Opening

The Washington Redskins are looking for a new defensive coordinator. If they want to hire one internally, Greg Manusky could end up being the guy.

Once Joe Barry was fired by the Washington Redskins, speculation started flying around about potential candidates to replace him. Many have looked outside the organization to try and fill the need, which makes sense, given that a good portion of the defensive staff was let go. However, there is one intriguing name on the Redskins coaching staff that could end up getting the job. That man is Greg Manusky.

Manusky is a former NFL defensive coordinator that had a lot of experience over his 15 year coaching career. Back in 2001, he began his career as the linebackers coach for the Redskins before taking the same role in San Diego the following season. In 2007, he was hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their defensive coordinator. He worked there until 2010, putting together some decent units that were middle of the pack in most years.

Following that stint, he worked as the defensive coordinator in San Diego for a year before joining the Indianapolis Colts staff. Working alongside Chuck Pagano, Manusky was plagued by a lack of quality personnel, and that capsized his efforts to build a strong unit. Still, in his first few years, he helped lead the Colts to three consecutive 11-5 records, so that has to be taken into account.

The most valuable asset for Manusky is that he tends to be a charismatic guy and that he has been with the Redskins for a full season. He has a rapport with the guys already in the building, and he did a great job of helping Trent Murphy improve during his first season with the team. Continuity is often key in the NFL, so keeping Manusky could help the team in that department.

Also, it helps that Manusky has been a player on the Redskins team. He played three seasons for them from 1988-1990. He is familiar with the culture, the city, and that could be a big plus for him.

At the end of the day, Manusky would offer solid experience and would likely fit into the team’s culture well. Though he has never put together a truly great defense, he may be able to make an impact if given the proper personnel. There is no doubt that he would be the best internal candidate. Still, would still make sense to look outside the organization some more, especially if Gus Bradley or Wade Phillips is available.

