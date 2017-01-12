Green Bay Packers: X-factors against the Cowboys

No one expected the Green Bay Packers to even make the playoffs seven weeks ago.

Most expected the Packers to plan for next year and target a top 10 draft pick in the 2017 draft in May. Then after a prideful look at how they were playing, coach McCarthy and his band of warriors rolled up their sleeves and worked on getting back to Packers football.

Now, the Green Bay Packers are riding a seven-game winning streak heading into a playoff game at Dallas Sunday to take on the NFC’s #1 seed.

What will they need to push this thing to eight straight games?

Here are a few X-factors that may make a difference whether the Packers pack for vacation or the NFC championship game next week.

Packers offensive X-factor

The Cowboys have an explosive offense. The Packers have one, too. It could come down to a shootout so the Packers will need as many weapons as they can to out-duel the Cowboys on Sunday.

Yes, it would be great to have wide receiver Jordy Nelson back as a big contributor for the game but that may be a longshot at best. The Packers cannot rely on having 87 in the game to help their cause. Others will have to pick up the slack.

One guy who was absent for the game the last time these two teams met back in October at Lambeau was tight end Jared Cook.

Since Cook came back from his ankle injury against the Redskins in week 12 he has been a solid contributor for the Packers’ offense.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has, on numerous occasions, stated that Cook has been a big reason why the Packers have continued their winning ways.

In Cook, Rodgers sees another weapon just like he had when Jermichael Finley was wearing the green and gold.

Cook does bring that feel of Finley. Cook is 6-5 and tips the scale at 254 pounds. They share many similarities. Both are big targets with long arms. Both do most of their damage between the hash marks. They both have great hands and can run good routes. Just like Finley, Cook makes the defense cover him like a wide receiver and not just a tight end.

That alone can change how a defense sets up their looks.

Rodgers looks for Cook more as the season continues. He is a lot to plan for and he has a knack for making the tough catches.

For the season Cook had 35 catches for 433 yards. That in itself is not considered great stats but what is lost in those numbers is when he has caught his passes and how he collected them. Cook is one of the first reads Rodgers looks for when it’s second and/or third down, and when the Packers need those critical five to 15 yards to continue a drive.

It may as shock but Jared Cook’s record in the 11 games that he has played in this year is 9-2.

Is that a coincidence?

Not likely.

Packers defensive X-factor

In the last meeting against the Cowboys one of the many factors the Packers fell short on was the turnover margin. Uncharacteristically, Green Bay turned it over four times to Dallas’s two. If the Packers hope to pull off the upset in Big D on Sunday, they need to win the turnover battle.

In that last meeting, wide receiver Cole Beasley, tight end Jason Witten and running back Ezekiel Elliott tore up the middle of the field on the Packers.

Witten and Beasley ran curls, slants and crossing patterns all day and the Packers didn’t seem to have an answer for it. They combined for 10 catches and 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Elliott was the main yardage gatherer as he ran around, past and over the Packers on his way to his 157 yards on 28 carries.

All the aforementioned problems led to the Packers poor play will be a focal point for the Cowboys this week as well. The position that will be looked upon to minimize those variables will be the Packers linebacking corps.

It will be the linebackers who have to cover those short routes by the Cowboys that killed them last game.

It will be the linebackers who will need to shadow, fill running gaps and tackle to minimize Elliott’s yards. They cannot afford to let Elliott have a similar day.

They will need to keep him from turning the corner just as much as they need to make sure he doesn’t burst through the line. He is a threat to make a difference on any play from scrimmage

They will need to keep him in front of them and gang tackle as often as possible.

Fortunately for the Packers, some of their best talent is in their linebackers. Multi-Pro Bowler Clay Matthews, future Hall of Famer Julius Peepers, team sack leader Nick Perry, along with promising first and second year guys, Blake Martinez and Jake Ryan, will be needed to make plays.

They all have to have good games to give the Packers’ offense a chance to put points on the board and win the time of possession battle to boot. Maybe just as important as all of those tasks before them is that those guys need to create some turnovers.

Over the last few games Peppers and Matthews have both had strip sacks/fumbles that caused a turnover just when the needed it. They need to continue to perform with the idea of getting the ball back.

If the Packers can cover and adjust the routes of the underneath passes they can jump the routes to deflect a ball or intercept it. Even if they are not covering a receiver and are hovering around the line of scrimmage on a play they will need to be ready to have their hands up to deflect balls.

Of course, these five will need to put pressure on rookie quarterback Dak Prescott to disrupt his timing and his time in the pocket.

They will need to keep contain as they also rush in for a sack. Prescott didn’t do a lot to hurt the Packers last time. He was 18-of-27 for 247 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Yet he was poised and made the plays he needed to win the game.

Insert your Alex Smith reference here if you like, but it can win games.

The Packers need to make Prescott seem like a rookie quarterback.

The Dallas Cowboys are playing well in all facets of the game and they have a #1 seed to show for it.

The road to the Super Bowl runs through them.

It will take a strong performance and a team effort by the Packers to come away with a win in this battle of storied franchises, but they have the tools to make it happen.

