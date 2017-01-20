Green Bay Packers: What we know about injuries ahead of NFC Championship

Here’s all we know about the Green Bay Packers’ injured stars entering the NFC Championship Game.

There are a number of question marks surrounding the Packers’ imposing list of injured players. There’s still time in the week for updates, but what information do we have on Friday?

Here’s the latest on Green Bay’s injury report.

The wide receiver dilemma

Jordy Nelson‘s status remains up in the air, although encouragement can be drawn from the fact he’s participated in a limited fashion at both practices this week.

It was reported earlier in the week Nelson was a “long shot” to suit up in Sunday’s title game, but there remains hope. According to Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz, Nelson is breathing normally again, but a decision to play “will come down to Nelson, the team trainers and doctors weighing pain tolerance and overall functionality”.

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. He jogged through some routes and caught passes. — Michael Cohen (@Michael_Cohen13) January 19, 2017

The Packers don’t practice Friday, but the team will reveal his injury designation for Sunday’s game. It may come down to his availability for Saturday’s practice. At this stage it seems unlikely he’ll be ready in time for this game, but would be ready to roll in the Super Bowl should Green Bay advance.

Davante Adams’ situation is somewhat more positive, despite the fact he hasn’t practiced yet this week. Although he said he won’t know until Sunday whether he’ll be good to go, the expectation is he’ll be active, per NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Adams’ ankle injury isn’t as severe as the one that limited him in 2015, perhaps calming any fears he’ll regress to last season’s form.

“It was pretty painful, but it’s not the worst,” Adams said. “Last year was definitely more difficult to deal with so far at this point.”

Adams is believed to have a minor high ankle sprain, and it’s one he should be able to play through.

Geronimo Allison’s absence from practice with a hamstring injury was “for precautionary reasons”, and the expectation is he’ll be good to go.

At this point, the #Packers expect WR Geronimo Allison (leg) and WR Davante Adams (sprained ankle) to be ready for Sunday, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2017

There are no concerns with Jeff Janis, limited at practice on Wednesday but a full participant on Thursday. Barring any setbacks, he’ll be fine.

It’s clear Mike McCarthy and the Packers are keeping their cards close to their chest, not wanting to reveal more information than they have to ahead of Sunday’s game. If you’re looking for some cryptic clues, one may be the refusal to search for outside help.

“Our plan is set,” McCarthy said. “If these guys make it, it will be a bonus.”

If there was legitimate concern all three of Nelson, Adams and Allison would be out, it wouldn’t have been a major surprise to see the Packers grab James Jones off the street as they did last year. While it’d be easier said than done for an outside player to come in and produce right away, it’s a move they made a year ago when Nelson was lost for the year.

We can expect to see more involvement from Randall Cobb and Trevor Davis. At the time of writing, Nelson appears unlikely to play, but there’s optimism for the others.

Morgan Burnett status up in the air

Morgan Burnett, sidelined with a quad contusion, hasn’t practiced yet this week but still has a chance to play. McCarthy said Monday he was “positive” about Burnett’s chances of suiting up.

McCarthy: Morgan Burnett will work with rehab group. Jordy Nelson will work with on-field rehab group today like he did yesterday. — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 19, 2017

Consider Burnett questionable. Former NFL team physician Dr. David Chao wrote on Monday that he has a chance to play “if the Packers can control swelling and maintain flexibility”. It’s no surprise, then, that Wednesday and Thursday was spent with the rehab group.

Burnett’s status is uncertain, but there’s at least a decent chance he plays.

Good news for the O-line

David Bakhtiari appeared to avoid a significant injury in Dallas, the second-team All-Pro tackle not appearing on the injury report. Bryan Bulaga is also absent from the injury report. Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang is listed as limited with a foot injury, which is an issue he’s dealt with since Week 11. He’ll be fine for Sunday.

The rest

James Starks (concussion) and JC Tretter (knee) could sit out again, neither practicing as of Thursday.

Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion) “is getting close” to clearing the concussion protocol, according to Mike McCarthy. He’s been limited all week and could make his return in time for Sunday.

On the Atlanta side of things, WR Julio Jones (toe) sat out of practice again Thursday, but will be “ready to rock” Sunday according to head coach Dan Quinn. WR Taylor Gabriel (foot) was limited, as was DT Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder). S Keanu Neal (foot) practiced fully for the first time of the week.

This article originally appeared on