Green Bay Packers: Week 17 special teams recap

With the NFC North crown on the line, the Green Bay Packers defeated the Detroit Lions by a 31-24 margin in the final game of the NFL regular season.

The Green Bay Packers’ offense was boosted by a litany of options and their quarterback’s sterling end to what is arguably an MVP-worthy season.

The defense was yet again maligned with injuries, but held together when they needed to the most.

The special teams?

Let’s look into that, starting with …

Kickoffs:

Touchback DET -4; 24 yard return (DET 20) *GB Penalty (Kickoff from GB 20)* DET 17; 12 yard return (DET 29) DET -5; 36 yard return (DET 31) Touchback

Scoring:

Extra points: 2/3

Field goals: 1/1 (Made: 53)

The day wasn’t his best, but Crosby definitely had at least one shining moment to outweigh the areas where he came up short.

Before halftime, the Packers had driven quickly in range for a score to try cutting into the 14-7 deficit they were faced with. With little time to work with, Aaron Rodgers and company found a huge play and picked up enough yardage to give Crosby a shot at a field goal as time expired in the half. It was 53 yards out — nowhere near automatic, even for a player with Crosby’s range — and he calmly put it through.

He missed an extra point later on, and at least one of his kickoffs was the beginning of a decent return for the Lions (another was as well, but that was moreso due to poor starting position from a celebration penalty on Davante Adams on the prior touchdown than Crosby’s kick itself), but those moments were more than made up for with the long three points Mason put on the board before the half.

Jacob Schum

Punts:

43 yards (DET 13); Fair Catch 44 yards (DET 11); Fair Catch 28 yards (DET 31); Out of Bounds 53 yards (DET 5); Downed 18 yards (GB 35); Out of Bounds

Schum was all over the place in this one, with pretty much every kick coming away as a unique outcome.

His first couple kicks were nice distance and forced fair catches well within the 20 yard line. Even better was his fourth kick, going 50+ yards (his longest of the day) and pinning the Lions at their own 5.

The other two were way on the other end of the spectrum.

His third kick wasn’t good (under 30 yards travelled), but it did at least end up in Detroit territory. His final punt was among the worst I ever remember encountering. This one couldn’t even get 20 yards down the field, giving the Lions the ball well into Green Bay territory; of course the Lions would go on to score from there.

Based on the time remaining and the lead by the Packers, it didn’t give Detroit anything more than a hash mark in the loss column for one-score games, but that type of outcome — giving the opposition excellent starting position, then that team scoring quickly — could easily cost a team a game.

Heck, just take the bad luck Green Bay has seen in onside kicks in past years and add it to this game for a second. We could have seen a situation where in 13 seconds a team that was down 14 is now tied through a miraculously stupefying chain of events.

Schum could have prevented that all from ever being a distant thought at all had he hit the ball better, but this is an inherent problem with him as a punter. He does make mistakes with huge, game-changing impacts at times. He isn’t broken; he’s just a flawed player, and more likely to make that sort of error than the Pat McAfees and Johnny Hekkers of the league.

Hopefully, he can avoid this sort of thing this weekend (and beyond).

The Return Units

Punts:

10 yard return (GB 25) 16 yard return (GB 49); *GB Penalty* (GB 27) 6 yard return (GB 15) 0 yard return (GB 19)

Kickoffs:

Touchback Touchback Touchback Touchback *Onside* GB Recovery (DET 46)

The return units were mostly quiet in this outing after some underrated contributions in the past couple months.

Micah Hyde put in a couple nice punt returns, but one came back after a Damarious Randall penalty. All of the kickoffs became touchbacks, except for the onside kick to end the game.

The good thing is that even with no huge plays, there weren’t really any big mistakes. The one to clean up would be the penalties, but those have gotten better as a whole in the past month.

As long as those numbers stay down, the return group will be doing a fine job.

The Coverage Units

Punts:

Fair Catch (DET 13) Fair Catch (DET 11) Out of Bounds (DET 31) Downed (DET 5) Out of Bounds (GB 35)

Kickoffs:

Touchback 24 yard return (DET 20) *GB Penalty (Kickoff from GB 20)* 12 yard return (DET 29) 36 yard return (DET 31) Touchback

The coverage units did a fine job here.

The punts which weren’t sent out of bounds were converged on effectively. The kickoffs which weren’t touchbacks mostly got eaten up quickly — including one which was kicked from the Green Bay 20 only getting brought a few yards beyond touchback range.

The only bad contribution was on the fourth kickoff, where a large return was allowed despite the ball starting well within the endzone; even then, the ball only went out to the Detroit 31.

All in all, a solid performance. Their showing here hopefully portends to the sort of outcome the playoffs could have in store for this unit.

This article originally appeared on