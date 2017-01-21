Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons: What others are predicting

For the second time this season, the Green Bay Packers will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons – this time for all of the National Football Conference marbles.

The last time the Packers were in Atlanta was this past October when Matt Ryan led a last-second march on Green Bay’s defense to throw a touchdown with seconds remaining to steal a one-point win.

But it’s now January and these are two completely different teams that will be on the field.

Yes, Green Bay still has Aaron Rodgers and the Falcons still have Matt Ryan under center, but these are two teams that have gone in similar directions late in 2016.

Never mind that the Falcons lost three games earlier in the year to the Chargers, Eagles and Chiefs. Never mind that the Packers were sitting at 4-6 a couple of months ago and have reeled off eight straight wins.

This is the NFC Championship Game where the velocity of players will be a bit faster, the hitting will be a bit harder and there will be no effort left on the field.

So what are others around the interweb saying about this meeting? What are their predictions as to the outcome of this one?

Well, overall, the predictions are mixed, but one thing is for certain: most feel this will have more of a score indicative of a basketball game than that for a NFL game.

So, let’s take a look at what others are saying about this one … and let the game begin already!

Packers vs. Falcons: The predictions

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel/Green Bay Press Gazette

The Sporting News

innie Iyer: Rodgers marched through Atlanta during his Super Bowl XLV run, just a round earlier. Ryan is trying to shake off his minor shortcomings of playoffs past to get a real crack at his first ring. Don’t expect much defense to be played here. It will come down to which team can dig deep with its pass rush and ball-hawking secondary to make the one game-changing stop.

The good bet is Green Bay, which was the better sacking and intercepting team in the regular season. The Packers also have been a destructive offensive in the red zone, exactly where the Falcons’ defense has had the most troubles.

The Falcons will be able to be both power run and deep pass on Green Bay, but with Ty Montgomery buzzing to flank Rogers against a weak rushing defense, the Packers will have no trouble both matching and eventually trumping that balance and explosiveness. It’s another comfortable dome away from home game for Rodgers, and it’s another trip to the big one to pad his future Hall of Fame resume.

Packers, 38-37.

David Steele: The world will be gravely disappointed if the final score doesn’t resemble a college basketball game. There’s no real reason to believe these two defenses can really shut down Rodgers or Ryan, respectively.

Ryan has better weapons, by far, especially if they get Julio Jones at full strength … and similar to last week against the Seahawks, the Falcons nipped the Packers in Atlanta in October without a 100-percent Jones.

But Rodgers clearly doesn’t need Hall of Famers to which to throw. Plus, Rodgers has the postseason receipts; for all his brilliance in this MVP-caliber season, Ryan doesn’t have his yet. It’s nothing to be ashamed of. But when the confetti falls, it won’t help him or the Falcons feel better.

Packers, 33-31

SBNation

Game RVB Stephen White Thomas George Jeanna Thomas Adam Stites Louis Bien Joel Thorman Fooch OddsShark Computer GB vs ATL GB ATL GB ATL GB ATL GB ATL ATL

BleacherReport

This is simply a poor matchup for a Packers team that allowed 33 points to the Falcons before the secondary injuries became a major issue. Atlanta can replicate much of what Dallas did last week, such as creating a consistent ground game to expose Green Bay’s pass defense in space, only slightly better.

Rodgers is playing at as high of a level as any quarterback in history, but one player can only do so much. The Falcons should only need one or two stops all game to provide enough relief for their offense, and they should be able to do so with Green Bay’s receiving injuries becoming too much of a burden.

Atlanta Wins 38-31

CBS Sports

Prisco’s Pick

This shapes up as an offensive fan’s delight. Both teams can score a lot of points, and neither defense is great. The Falcons rolled past Seattle last week behind the play of Matt Ryan and the offense, while the Packers won at Dallas behind Aaron Rodgers and the passing game.

The game will be played on a fast track, which is why I still think the offenses will rule. These two quarterbacks are playing as well as at any point in their careers — and that’s saying something with Rodgers. The Falcons beat the Packers 33-32 on Oct. 30, but that was a different Green Bay team. They have ripped off eight consecutive victories behind Rodgers’ torrid play.

This will come down to which one of the defenses can get a stop late. That will be the Falcons. I think a sack late by Beasley to stop a Green Bay drive will be the difference here. Falcons win a tight one to get to the Super Bowl.

Pick: Falcons 38, Packers 31

Athlon Sports

The compelling storyline for this NFC Championship showdown is unquestionably Aaron Rodgers vs. Matt Ryan in a battle between MVP front-runners. While both teams have solid rushing attacks, this game will likely not be decided by the ball carriers.

You are just as likely to see Devonta Freeman, Tevin Coleman and Ty Montgomery make an impact as a receiver as when they get the hand off.

Defense also is not at the forefront of this matchup. However, it could easily be the underlying factor that decides the outcome.

The Rodgers-Ryan air show will garner most of the headlines on Monday after what should be a very high-scoring affair.

But the defense that comes up with that one big play will most likely make the difference when all is said and done.

In a game that features two very evenly matched teams, this contest will likely come down to the final possession, just as it did back on Oct. 30.

Athlon Editors and Contributors Predictions

NJ.com

Connor Hughes: Aaron Rodgers is the most talented quarterback to ever play in the NFL. He may not be the best, but when it comes to physical makeup, there’s no one better. But while Rodgers will be the best player on the field this weekend, I don’t think his surrounding talent is enough to beat the Falcons. The Falcons have the offense – assuming wideout Julio Jones is healthy – to go toe-to-toe with Rodgers and the Packers. Atlanta’s defense, however, is the X-Factor. I think they’re good enough to force three or four stops, which should be enough to give the Falcons the win. Green Bay’s defense doesn’t have the talent to do the same. Falcons 34, Packers 31.

Darryl Slater: The Packers are on fire right now, having won eight straight games since a 4-6 start to the regular season. Can anybody stop Aaron Rodgers? Maybe. But not the Falcons, who finished the regular season with the NFL’s 27th-rated DVOA defense, according to Football Outsiders. Atlanta’s strength is its offense, but the Falcons won’t be able to score enough points to keep pace with Rodgers and Co. Packers 38, Falcons 27.

Joe Giglio: We’re watching NFL history unfold in front of our eyes. Rodgers’ performance over the last eight games (21 TD, 1 INT, eight consecutive wins) is one of the best runs any quarterback has gone on–ever. Add in some of the most remarkable throws you’ll ever see and the most physically gifted quarterback ever is willing a flawed team on a remarkable run. On the other side in this one? The most underrated and under-appreciated team left. No one is talking about the Falcons this week despite owning more firepower than the Packers. If Rodgers is an all-time great, Ryan deserves credit for an all-time great season.

This will be a shootout. First to 35 wins. It’s a fool’s errand not to take the points–especially this many–with Rodgers, but expect a field goal game either way. Last quarterback with the ball wins a 38-35 affair. Packers 38, Falcons 35.

UPI

Both quarterbacks are playing as well as any passers have heading into the final couple games of a season, but Ryan has a healthier crew and home-field advantage.

OUR PICK: Falcons, 35-31.

This article originally appeared on