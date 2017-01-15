Green Bay Packers to meet Atlanta Falcons in NFC Championship Game

Standing in the Green Bay Packers’ way of a place in Super Bowl LI are the Atlanta Falcons, the two set to lock horns in the NFC Championship Game next week.

So far it’s been a playoff schedule of rematches for the Packers. First up was a meeting with their Week 5 opponents, the Giants. Aaron Rodgers put them away as he did in October. Next it was the chance to return the favor to Dallas, beating them in their home as they did to Green Bay at Lambeau in Week 6.

Now it’s back to the Georgia Dome, where the Packers lost a shootout, 33-32, in Week 8. It will be the final game played inside the Dome before the Falcons move into Mercedes-Benz Stadium next season.

The winner advances to the Super Bowl. It’s that simple.

Green Bay was severely undermanned when the two met earlier in the season. Randall Cobb, Ty Montgomery, Jared Cook and Clay Matthews all sat out.

The Packers weren’t playing great football, either. Defeat in Atlanta was the first of a four-game skid. We all know how the eight games since have panned out.

We’re set for another battle of the offenses inside the dome next week. Kyle Shanahan’s unit has dominated all year long, and there’s no evidence to suggest Dom Capers’ defense will be able to slow them. But in the other corner is Aaron Rodgers, who has now thrown 24 touchdowns with just one interception in his past nine games. He’s playing as well as at any point in his career.

And that’s what makes the Packers such a dangerous opponent. With a winning streak the length of half a regular season, a Hall-of-Fame quarterback playing some of his best football and now responsible for sending home the NFC’s top seed, Atlanta’s defense has just as many worries as Green Bay’s.

For that reason, it’s set to be a classic. Which red-hot offense is heading for Houston?

