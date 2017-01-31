Green Bay Packers: Three things you should know about the past week

The Green Bay Packers have been out of the race for the Super Bowl for more than a week now.

We should be well over the loss by now. Heck, after being blown out, exposed and embarrassed, it didn’t take long to get beyond that defeat to the Atlanta Falcons.

They won fair and square. They go to the Super Bowl. The Packers go home. Time to start thinking about free agency and the NFL Draft.

So, there has been some news out of Packers camp that has flown a bit under the radar … some news that may interest you.

Head coach Mike McCarthy’s season-ending press conference was a study in loyalty and commitment.

When McCarthy said it wasn’t time for drama and that Dom Capers was a fine football coach we knew that he had no plans to shake up his coaching staff … no matter how much we thought he might or should.

Aaron Rodgers told Ted Thompson that the team had to be “all-in” and it was the GM’s moves that could be the difference in helping push the Packers over the top and into Super Bowl LII. Read between those lines, Ted.

And in the surprise category, we had …

Ty Montgomery who surprised many when asked to look back on the season. He said he really didn’t know if he would make the team when he went to training camp last summer.

If you remember, Montgomery was coming off an ankle injury that sidelined him for the last half of the 2015 season and it wasn’t until the end of training camp that Montgomery found his way back to the field.

Even then, the wide receiver position was stacked and Montgomery could have easily been the odd-man out. However, McCarthy decided to go with seven wide receivers, making room for Montgomery.

And what a great move that was.

When Eddie Lacy and James Starks both finished the season on the shelf because of injuries, the Packers were forced to improvise. That improvisation included placing Montgomery in the backfield – something that everybody was intrigued by, but unsure of.

Montgomery not only responded but ended the season as the Packers leading rusher. Another thing about which he himself was surprised.

His contributions were immeasurable this season, but his best work was seen out the backfield. He rushed 77 times for 457 yards (5.9-yard average) and three touchdowns.

In addition, his work in the playoffs, especially against the Cowboys, was exemplary and a big reason the Packers advanced all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

As we move deeper into the offseason, there is going to be compelling news coming out of Titletown.

Stay tuned …

