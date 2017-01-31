Green Bay Packers: Three players to target in free agency

If the Green Bay Packers are going to win Super Bowl LII, Ted Thompson must sign a proven star in free agency.

As long as Aaron Rodgers leads the offence, they will be one of the best units in the league. The Packers have a terrific offensive line, and deep talent at the skill positions. They are not the concern.

The Packers will never win a Super Bowl with a defence like the one we saw throughout 2016.

“I still feel pretty young. I think I have a number of years left in me I can play at a high level,” said Rodgers. “We just gotta make sure we’re going all-in every year to win. I think we can take a big step this offseason.”

Rodgers’ comment does not suggest a big step in the draft. It doesn’t mean making a ‘splash’ in free agency.

Rodgers is asking Ted Thompson for a cannonball from the 10-meter platform.

Who should the Packers go after?

At 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, Campbell draws a lot of attention on the defensive line.

When Clay Matthews was at his best, he drew double coverage and sparked a pass rush that could hit find a quarterback at any moment.

Now, Packers blitzes are being picked up with ease, as evidenced by Matt Ryan‘s 392 yard, four touchdown performance in the NFC championship game. The Packers barely touched Ryan, let alone sack him as he picked apart the secondary.

Whether or not Campbell fills the stat sheet, he disrupts the passing game. He had eight sacks and broke up six passes in 2016.

Campbell would make the front seven much tougher to handle, taking pressure off the shoulders of a young, struggling secondary.

The 30-year-old defensive end’s price tag will be upwards of $10 million per year.

The Patriots allowed Collins to walk, and he walked to Cleveland. After completing the 2016 season with the Browns, he’s set to hit the market again.

Recording 79 tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles in 2016, Collins has a nose for the football.

Not only can he track down rushers, and crush quarterbacks, he can solve matchup problems by shadowing tight ends. With the injury history of the Packers as of late, versatility is a great asset.

Another reason to sign Collins is his big game experience under Bill Belichick. He won a Super Bowl just two years ago in New England.

Collins is reportedly close to signing an extension with the Browns. However, he has expectations.

“I have no doubt about me staying here if that was the case. I would like to be here. But it’s not just me wanting to be here,” Collins said. “If the money is right, then I could stay here.”

If the Green Bay Packers give you a call, offering the same amount of money as the Browns and the all but guaranteed chance to play January football, you take it. Like Campbell, Collins is expecting $10 million-plus per year.

The most conservative of the three choices, Bouye would fill the largest hole in the depth chart.

One of the top-rated cornerbacks at the midpoint of the 2016 season, according to Pro Football Focus, the Texans corner has shown the ability to cover number one receivers.

While Ladarius Gunter showed grit and effort throughout the playoff run, he simply cannot handle the league’s best pass catchers.

Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins have shown moments of brilliance. They have also shown incompetence and inability to keep up with quick receivers.

Bouye at number one on the chart will make everyone look better. Just like Jordy Nelson’s return improved the entire receiving corps in 2016.

Bouye got his chance to play due to injuries in the Texans secondary. He made the most of it, keeping opposing quarterbacks’ passer ratings under 60 when targeting him.

With Kareem Jackson and Johnathan Joseph starting at corner in Houston, a solid offer from Thompson could give the Packers a real number one cornerback. The deal would also leave Thompson with enough room to re-sign a number of key starters.

A.J. Bouye might not be the biggest name in the market, but he helps the Packers in the most significant way. Most importantly, he is a realistic Ted Thompson signing at a fraction of what he will likely be worth in a few years time.

Your move, Ted.

This article originally appeared on