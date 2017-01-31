Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour sets off to the Northwoods in April

For the past 11 years, current and former teammates of the Green Bay Packers, along with team executives have boarded a bus and headed out on the annual Tailgate Tour.

The same will take place once again this offseason as Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, players Brett Hundley, Aaron Ripkowski and Jake Ryan, and Packers alumni Robert Ferguson, Ahman Green and Ryan Longwell take off the first week of April.

This year the tour will point the bus north, with stops in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Wisconsin.

Each community declares a non-profit that will benefit from a tailgate party. Tickets are $30 and include food, giveaways, question-and-answer sessions, and autographs.

General admission tickets will be available for $10. General admission includes access to the tailgate activities. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

The tour, in addition to it’s regularly scheduled stops, has also been known to make stops along the way and in between the designated stops.

So if you want to party with the Packers, check out the stops of the tour listed below. There is sure to be plenty of room on the Packers bandwagon if you know some Vikings, Lions and Bears fans who may want to come over to the good side.

The following are the dates set aside for the Tailgate Tour:

APRIL 4 – Medford, Wis. Black River Industries, Inc., at 650 Jensen Drive, Medford. To benefit Black River Industries. Tickets on sale at Black River Industries, Inc.; Medford Cooperative, 160 Medford Plaza; Cenex Convenience Store, 340 S. 8th S., Medford.

APRIL 5 – Ashland, Wis. Bay Area Civic Center, 320 4th Ave W., Ashland. To benefit Baynet. Tickets on sale at the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, 1716 Lake Shore Dr., W.; Carlson Building Serv & Sup, 414 3rd Avenue E.; River Rock Inn & Bait Shop, 1200 Lake Shore Dr. W.; Neighborly Bar, 1301 Main St. W.

APRIL 6 – Houghton, Mich. Michigan Tech Student Development Complex, 600 Macinnes Dr., Houghton, Mich. To benefit Dial Help. Tickets on sale at the Michigan Tech University Student Development Complex or online at tickets.mtu.edu.

APRIL 7 – Rhinelander, Wis. Rhinelander High School, 665 Coolidge Ave., Rhinelander. To benefit NATH Frederick Place. Tickets on sale at Trigs Service Desk, 232 Courtney St., Rhinelander, and at Best Embroideries, 22 W. Davenport St., Rhinelander.

APRIL 8 – Iron Mountain, Mich. Ford Airport, 2300 Woodward Ave., Kingsford, Mich. To benefit the Northwood’s Airlifeline. Tickets on sale at Econo Foods, 1600 S. Stephenson Ave., Iron Mountain, and at WJNR Radio Station, 212 West J St., Iron Mountain.

The group will also make some surprise stops.

Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 6 at 8 a.m.

All proceeds go to the non-profits.

