Green Bay Packers: Stopping the run, controlling the clock essential to a win in Dallas

It’s no secret that the Dallas Cowboys biggest offensive weapon is their run game. When running back Ezekiel Elliott emerged on to the scene earlier this year, hopes for the rookie from Ohio State, like it is for many rookies coming out of strong college careers, was high. But all too often, these rookies struggle in their transitional year as playing in the NFL is entirely different than playing in college.

This was not the case for Ezekiel Elliott. The pressure on Elliott surmounted when starting QB Tony Romo was ruled out with another back injury to start the season. The weight and incredible pressure to carry “America’s team” was now on the shoulders of not only the rookie RB but on a rookie fourth round draft pick, QB Dak Prescott. Most sports fans assumed that the Cowboys would opt to make the run game a heavier part of the team’s offensive plan rather than leave the game up to a rookie, fourth round draft QB. Indeed, they did both and successfully.

PODCAST: Talking Packers-Cowboys

PREDICTIONS: Picks for each divisional round game

ANALYSIS: Scouting the Cowboys

INSIDER: Five downs with The Landry Hat

ANALYSIS: Why Packers can beat Cowboys without Jordy

Needless to say, it seemed unlikely that two rookies could not only win games but carry the team to a division leading 13-3 record, a first round playoff bye and home field advantage. Now, as the Green Bay Packers head to Dallas to face a Cowboys team that in generous terms, demolished Green Bay’s secondary and exposed the holes in the Packers’ offense earlier this season, questions loom around Green Bay’s ability to slow down the two rookies and give Rodgers more time on the field. Green Bay should indeed be fearful.

When the two teams last met in October, Prescott went 18-of-27 for 247 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT, while Rodgers was 31-of-42 for 294 yards 1 TD and 1 INT. The biggest difference on offense in the Cowboys 30-16 victory however was Ezekiel Elliott’s 28 carriers for 157 yards. This took the pressure off of Prescott and allowed the balance of the game to spread across both the run and the pass.

Now, as Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are looking the strongest they have in recent years, the biggest difference maker will be Green Bay’s ability to put the game in Rodgers’ hands. That means controlling the game clock and coming out to an early lead, forcing the Cowboys to rely more on Prescott and less on Elliott.

After watching the Packers’ defeat of the Giants last week, we know this is easier said than done. To start the game, the Packers were forced to make five straight punts and went into the second quarter with -8 yards on offense. The first quarter however, was vastly different than the rest of the game of course. Green Bay managed to get into rhythm late in the second quarter and were red-hot in the second half. It’s difficult to imaging a late-start like this one working in Dallas.

If the Packers want to win this week it’s crucial that Green Bay forces the Cowboys to play catch-up to Aaron Rodgers, rather than the other way around. We know that the Packers secondary struggles but we also know that the Cowboys defense is not as strong as the New York Giants, which was arguably the best in the league going into last week. The last thing the Cowboys want is for Dak to enter into a shootout with Aaron Rodgers. Based on the information we have in the last few weeks, it would not end will for Dallas.

The key to winning this week is to get out to an early lead, forcing Dallas to try for big pass plays over run gains. We know that the Cowboys will continue to hammer home their run game, but if Green Bay can manage to get up by two scores early, the Cowboys will likely look to Dak to turn the game around. Let Rodgers do Rodgers and the Packers have a good chance and moving ahead to the conference championship.

This article originally appeared on