Green Bay Packers: Predicting the future

Predicting the future of a sports team, or anything really, is difficult, especially when all you can do is speculate in an article on the internet.

Recently, I looked at the young players on the Packers and tried to determine who the team could build around. The truth is, I could be right on some and completely off on the others.

So why do we bother?

Mostly because we enjoy it. Sure, not everyone is going to agree, some people even might hate what you say. Then there are those who you’ll be on the same page with.

With the state of the Packers right now, it’s impossible to predict what the team will look like next season, especially on defense, where they’ve had the most blunders.

Pass coverage has been virtually non-existent in some games, while it’s managed to hold up in others. The run defense has been fairly solid this season, with a few games where the opposing RBs had some good days.

Needless to say, something needs to change for the Packers and chances are that you nor I will have any real say in it. Not to mention, there’s always more than one way to approach a problem. It’s going to be a whole lot of ‘we’ll just have to wait it out and see what the upper management chooses to do.’

Will we see Mike McCarthy back next year? Probably, considering the win streak the team is now on.

But I, for one, wouldn’t mind switching up the coaching staff. I hope changes are made, but that’s really all I can do: hope they make them (and write some articles with my thoughts on how they should or could do that).

The Packers may not have been fun to watch all season, but it is fun getting to write about them. It’s one available outlet of many. Speculating about teams is something that the media has been doing since sports and media first had any sort of relationship with each other. Will we ever stop trying to predict the future of teams? I highly doubt it.

On that note, let me make a few predictions.

The Packers won’t make it more than a round or two into the playoffs.

They will do some revamping on the defensive end that may entail on their part is another story.

A third, and final prediction: the team keeps Ty Montgomery at RB for next seasons and lets Starks go.

Maybe that’s an obvious one, but it also depends on how healthy Lacy will be. Ty has shown he can be a Swiss Army Knife on offense, so let him keep it that way.

