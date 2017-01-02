Green Bay Packers: Off the radar game balls following win over Lions

The Week 17 ‘Off the Radar’ game balls happens to be the NFC North Championship game for the fourth straight season.

It turned out to be a stretch that saw the Green Bay Packers go 3-1, losing the crown for only one short year, to the Minnesota Vikings.

Aaron Rodgers was yet again–Aaron Rodgers. The other Aaron, Ripkowski even had a huge game carrying the rock. Guys like Geronimo Allison also stepped up and performed great in a clutch situation.

Injuries continued to riddle the secondary of Green Bay. This called for players to step up and play out of their normal position. Several players were called upon to cover receivers man-to-man, which is generally not in their wheelhouse.

This would play a huge factor in this week’s edition of ‘Off the Radar’ game balls. Read ahead to find out which two players are featured heading into the playoffs.

Micah Hyde has not been the most popular player among our group this season. However, of late, Hyde has been playing very good football.

Once Damarious Randall left the game and Quinten Rollins suffered a scary looking injury, Hyde stepped up. Hyde went from his safety position to playing corner for the remainder of the game. One could argue, Hyde played the position to a higher level than of the two players who left the game.

Hyde was credited on the night for three solo tackles, one interception and one pass defended.

He also enjoyed a solid night returning punts. On the night, Hyde had four returns for twenty yards. It looked as though he was capable of taking one to the house at any moment.

Jacob Schum

Not often will a punter ever receive a game ball of any type. After all, this is the ‘Off the Radar’ game balls. Schum provided in a big way on Sunday night. Tim Masthay, was normally a liability in big games, or any game for that matter.

Schum pinned the Lions often. Of his five punts, three were downed inside the twenty yard line. His five punts went for a total of 186 yards. A 37.2 average isn’t great, but it was his timely efforts of putting the Lions in long field situations that played huge.

With 1:51 left in the third quarter, in a three point game, Schum had his best punt of the night. A 53 yard boomer, which pinned the Lions at the five yard line. The Lions would only make it to the 31 yard line, before punting.

Yes, Schum had the terrible 18-yard punt (which killed his average) at the end of the game. It allowed for the long touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford. Basically, an equate version of what Rodgers pulled off at Ford Field a year prior.

Other than the one flub, Schum played a huge role in the victory and holding the Lions offense in check.

This article originally appeared on