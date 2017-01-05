How the Green Bay Packers became the team no one wants to play

I noticed, when I was talking with Mike McCarthy in the middle of this season, a defensive posture that the Green Bay Packers coach was taking.

He didn’t like the idea the offense was broken. He liked even less the notion that Aaron Rodgers was the reason why. And McCarthy swore that his Packers were very close to being just fine.

A few weeks passed, and Green Bay fell to 4-6. But what McCarthy said stuck with me because, in my years covering the NFL, that’s usually one way you can tell a coach really likes his team. Six straight wins later, on Wednesday afternoon, I told him what I thought then, and I asked if I was full of it now.

“I don’t think it’d be right for me to pick a favorite of the 11 teams that I’ve been blessed to coach here in Green Bay,” McCarthy answered. “But I’ll just tell you: I really love this group. This has been a great group of men to coach. I can’t say enough about just the way they consistently come to work, and what they give me each and every day. I’m very fortunate.”

OK. In what way then?

“Work ethic, focus, the energy,” McCarthy continued. “In all the areas, too. Some teams practice well, but you may have issues in the weight room or the training room. There’s more than just playing on Sundays to this business. And the big thing for us, particularly our core players, the veterans, a big part of that paycheck is what they do Monday-Saturday.

“Because the way we’re structured, with the youth, and how we go about things, we need Monday-Saturday to go really well, and preparation needs to be at a high level week in and week out for us to grow as a football team. Our guys have done that.”

Entering this weekend’s games, Green Bay is the proverbial team no one wants to play, which happens to be the same group everyone — myself included — was performing an autopsy on over Thanksgiving.

Know how NFL coaches say the real season starts on Turkey Day? These Packers look like Exhibit A. After being dissected into November, Rodgers has been damn near perfect since the holiday, completing 142 of 200 throws for 1,667 yards, 15 touchdowns, no picks and a 121.0 passer rating. And if you believe that’s when contenders distinguish themselves, the Packers are as ready as anyone for the playoffs.

Since Thanksgiving

6-0: Patriots, Steelers, Packers

5-1: Chiefs, Falcons

4-2: Dolphins, Raiders, Cowboys, Giants

3-3: Texans, Lions, Seahawks

Now, this most certainly isn’t how Green Bay drew it up. No one’s in camp in July looking to start 4-6 to generate the kind of desperation the Packers have fed. But that’s how it played out. And so, in a way, this thing has come together perfectly for McCarthy — a team he really liked needing to show its claws in coming out of a ditch it created for itself now stands to be a beneficiary of its difficult circumstance.

“Anytime you gotta crawl out of a hole in life or the game of football, when you get out of there it definitely helps you,” McCarthy says. “I talk about the survival instinct all the time with our players. Every man that’s in that locker room, they didn’t arrive there because of a winning lottery ticket. They had to fight and scratch, climb out of holes, climb over thresholds their whole life to get to this point.

“And then when you gotta do it in the big arena, it’s definitely a helpful experience.”

Of course, it’s not like things were all good at 4-6. They just got fixed.

The Packers have won the turnover battle in five of their past six games, and were even in the other one, after coming out on the minus side in five of their first 10 games. They’ve won time of possession in eight of their last 13 after going 0-for-3 in that department in September. And they’ve improved in the field-position game, something McCarthy still regards as a work in progress.

That’s the other thing, as McCarthy sees his team. It needs to be ascending as it hits the postseason, and it is. There’s no better proof than this crazy stat: Over the course of the six-game win streak (360 minutes of football), the Packers have trailed for less than eight minutes, which McCarthy sees as a result of the players cleaning up the little things, like those three key indicators.

That’s Monday-Saturday showing up. And it doesn’t hurt pairing all that with a suddenly resurgent Rodgers, benefiting from everything being better around him.

“You don’t just get better on the field, you get better with your everyday operation,” McCarthy said. “The Monday-Saturday is so important for us to grow, and that’s a prime example of us growing as an offense. But ultimately, he’s our best player, and this offensive system, it’s built around making the quarterback successful. Nobody does it better than he does. I mean, we’re talking about an MVP season here.”

This isn’t unfamiliar ground for McCarthy or Rodgers. Six years ago, the Packers had to fight their way into the playoffs in Weeks 16 and 17, with Rodgers coming off a concussion. Over that time, they found their rhythm, the quarterback got unreasonably hot, and the rest is history.

The Packers have been battling to get back there since. They were 15-1 in 2011 and lost their first playoff game. Two years ago they won a bye, then lost in freakish fashion in Seattle. The teams in those seasons were really good, of course, but this one is probably closest to having the championship formula the 2010 group did.

“There’s similarities; there are people in the building that feel that way. I do, too,” McCarthy said. “I fight it personally and professionally. I try to take every day as its own, because when you start thinking this is just like this or this is just like that, you’re opening yourself up to mistakes. That’s a theory of mine. But yeah, you can see it’s comparable.”

And another parallel is the fight and drive that 2010 team had and this team does too — “They’ve just stayed true to the path,” McCarthy says — that showed up in how its ticket to the big dance was punched.

Which also happens to say everything about why McCarthy was so quick to stick up for them all those weeks ago.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.

This article originally appeared on