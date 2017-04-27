Green Bay Packers NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

The Packers’ roller coaster season saw them make the playoffs for an eighth straight year before falling in the NFC Championship Game to the Falcons.

How will they use their picks in the NFL draft? We’re breaking down every selection below.

Andy Benoit breaks down Green Bay's biggest draft need: Edge defender. Clay Matthews will be one of the most interesting players to watch in 2017. He was not himself last season. The question is: Was this due to various injuries (including a shoulder)? Or, at 30, has age started to set in? It might not matter. Even if Matthews, who turns 31 in May, recaptures his explosive bendability, Green Bay still lacks depth up front. They’re not used to that. GM Ted Thompson often keeps his crop of D-linemen and outside linebackers stocked with high-drafted, developmental talent. With the questions about Matthews and the departure of Datone Jones and Julius Peppers in free agency, it makes perfect sense to do that again.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU. Cornerback or pass rusher? They’re both there for the taking at 29, if those are where Green Bay looks. (Sleeper option: Ryan Ramczyk, to slot in at guard with a future at tackle.) White has the footwork to thrive in outside coverage or pushed down into the slot.

Here's the full list of picks the Packers hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

Round 2, Pick 1 (33rd overall) (From Browns)

Round 2, Pick 29 (No. 61)

Round 3, Pick 29 (No. 93)

Round 4, Pick 1 (No. 108) (From Browns)

Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 134)

Round 5, Pick 29 (No. 172)

Round 5, Pick 39 (No. 182) (Compensatory pick)

Round 6, Pick 29 (No. 212)

Round 7, Pick 29 (No. 247)

