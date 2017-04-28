Green Bay Packers: Moving Back Again In Draft Wouldn’t Be Surprise

The Green Bay Packers traded back from No. 29 to No. 33 in the 2017 NFL Draft, but don’t be surprise if the move in reverse again.

There were plenty of major trades in the first round of the draft on Thursday. That’s probably why the Packers trading out of the first round didn’t make the waves it should have. Now the owners of the 33rd overall pick, the Packers have plenty of fantastic options.

There are a number of strong options, such as Forrest Lamp and Dalvin Cook. Lamp would fill the final guard role that’s needed. Cook would give the Packers a running back with ridiculous potential. Those aren’t the only two though. Possible picks include cornerbacks, linebackers, defensive lineman, and even quarterbacks. One option that’s picking up more steam though — moving back, again.

The Packers definitely need help in some spots. They aren’t in desperate need of anything though. With that in mind, stockpiling picks seems like it would be a strong move. With the talent still on the board, the Packers will still have options with later picks. Having a chance to take more players in a deep draft is never a bad thing.

Meanwhile, quarterbacks seem to be highly regarded this draft. Despite the fact that the class was considered relatively weak, teams have made moves for them already. Three quarterbacks were drafted in the first round. All three were selected by teams who had to trade up for them. All three teams gave up plenty of draft picks in order to trade up.

With the possibility for such heavy returns, the Packers could easily be enticed to trade back again. While some fans may get tired of their pick being delayed, it’s hard to argue additional picks. Unless the Packers fall in love with someone by 7:00 PM, a trade shouldn’t surprise anyone.

