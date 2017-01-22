Green Bay Packers: Lombardi Ave championship round playoff challenge
The Lombardi Ave playoff challenge has reached Championship Weekend.
Freddie Boston now sits alone at the top of our nine man field. Freddie is a perfect 8-0, following the divisional round weekend.
Behind Freddie is a log jam of 7-1 and 6-2 records. Even though this weekend has only two games, the group is split up pretty well. A divided house, if you will.
Read below to see current standings in order, as well as this weekend’s picks. Will the site reach a unanimous verdict on the Packers reaching Super Bowl LI?
Freddie Boston: 8-0
Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Packers
Championship Picks: Packers, Patriots
Josh McPeak: 7-1
Divisional Round Picks: Seahawks, Patriots, Steelers, Packers
Championship Picks: Packers, Steelers
Thomas Friesen: 7-1
Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Packers
Championship Picks: Falcons, Patriots
Ralph Mancini: 7-1
Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Chiefs, Packers
Championship Picks: Packers, Patriots
Joe Olkives: 7-1
Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Packers
Championship Round: Packers, Patriots
Ray Rivard: 6-2
Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Chiefs, Packers
Championship Picks: Packers, Steelers
Kenn Korb: 6-2
Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Chiefs, Packers
Championship Picks: Falcons, Patriots
Brad Miller: 6-2
Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Cowboys
Championship Picks: Packers, Steelers
Colten Steele: 6-2
Divisional Round Picks: Seahawks, Patriots, Steelers, Packers
Championship Picks: Packers, Patriots
Make sure to check back next week to see how the field stacks up heading into the final round.