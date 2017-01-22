Green Bay Packers: Lombardi Ave championship round playoff challenge

The Lombardi Ave playoff challenge has reached Championship Weekend.

Freddie Boston now sits alone at the top of our nine man field. Freddie is a perfect 8-0, following the divisional round weekend.

Behind Freddie is a log jam of 7-1 and 6-2 records. Even though this weekend has only two games, the group is split up pretty well. A divided house, if you will.

Read below to see current standings in order, as well as this weekend’s picks. Will the site reach a unanimous verdict on the Packers reaching Super Bowl LI?

Freddie Boston: 8-0

Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Packers

Championship Picks: Packers, Patriots

Josh McPeak: 7-1

Divisional Round Picks: Seahawks, Patriots, Steelers, Packers

Championship Picks: Packers, Steelers

Thomas Friesen: 7-1

Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Packers

Championship Picks: Falcons, Patriots

Ralph Mancini: 7-1

Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Chiefs, Packers

Championship Picks: Packers, Patriots

Joe Olkives: 7-1

Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Packers

Championship Round: Packers, Patriots

Ray Rivard: 6-2

Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Chiefs, Packers

Championship Picks: Packers, Steelers

Kenn Korb: 6-2

Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Chiefs, Packers

Championship Picks: Falcons, Patriots

Brad Miller: 6-2

Divisional Round Picks: Falcons, Patriots, Steelers, Cowboys

Championship Picks: Packers, Steelers

Colten Steele: 6-2

Divisional Round Picks: Seahawks, Patriots, Steelers, Packers

Championship Picks: Packers, Patriots

Make sure to check back next week to see how the field stacks up heading into the final round.

