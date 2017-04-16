Green Bay Packers: Kentrell Brice Can Fill Micah Hyde’s Role

The Green Bay Packers lost Micah Hyde to the Buffalo Bills this offseason and, while it won’t be easy, Kentrell Brice can fill his role.

When Micah Hyde left the Green Bay Packers, there were worries about how he would be replaced. These fears were rightfully placed, as he was an major part of their success. The 26-year-old had 58 tackles, one sack, nine pass deflections, and three interceptions last season. All of that while playing an big role on special teams as well.

While many wondered who would take over and how he would be replaced, not enough looked in-house.

Kentrell Brice appeared in all 16 games during his rookie campaign, starting in one of them. Along the way, he racked up 26 tackles, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.

While those numbers aren’t going to jump out at you, they’re solid for a sparingly played rookie. His last two regular season games saw a combined nine tackles, while his Weeks 10 and 11 saw him accrue a combined eight tackles and a pass deflection. Those stretches show he can be an impact player.

Meanwhile, Brice picked up another nine tackles and one pass deflection in the playoffs. His big game coming against the Dallas Cowboys, when he had seven tackles and one pass deflection.

At 5-11 and 200 pounds, the 22-year-old has some size on him. That combined with his athleticism and ability to light up the ball carrier gives him a bright future. Thanks his size and athleticism combo, he’s an excellent candidate for special teams.

While his coverage skills still need some developing, Brice clearly has playmaker potential. As shown in the article’s picture, he can really lay the lumber. His fantastic hops and solid speed add to the allure as well.

Filling Hyde’s shoes is no easy task. Brice won’t transition seamlessly into the role. At just 22, there are still some parts of his game that need to be refined. Thanks to a solid tandem of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Morgan Burnett ahead of him though, he won’t be asked to do too much. That will give him the time he needs to figure out the rest as he goes.

Brice got his feet wet during his first season in the NFL. In his sophomore campaign, he’s about to dive in head first.

