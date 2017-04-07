Green Bay Packers: Jordy Nelson Still Team’s Top Target

The Green Bay Packers have a deadly arsenal of offensive weapons, but Jordy Nelson still tops the list as their best option in the air.

The Green Bay Packers made headlines this offseason with some tight end acquisitions. They signed both Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks to pair with Richard Rodgers at the position. The Packers have Randall Cobb and Davante Adams as well, giving them plenty of targets. No one is as important to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense than Jordy Nelson, though.

Nelson put together back-to-back fantastic seasons in 2013 and 2014. The two years saw him haul in a combined 183 receptions for 2,833 yards and 21 touchdowns. While those are clearly elite numbers, Nelson missed all of 2015, causing some to question his future.

It had more to do with the fact that he’d be 31 and recovering from an injury more than anything else.

Nelson quickly put those fears to rest however. In 2016, he racked up 97 receptions for 1,257 yards and 14 touchdowns. It wasn’t just the stats, as Nelson showed he still has the full set of skills. He can be a deadly deep threat, a red-zone target, be a solid possession receiver, and cause problems after the catch.

With so many options for Rodgers this year, it’s not hard for people to wonder who is go-to target will be.

Cobb and Adams have both shown over the last two years that they’re more-than-worthy of receiving targets from Rodgers. Meanwhile, Bennett is new to the team, but is a proven top-tier tight end who will add a new dimension to the offense. Kendricks will serve as more of a safety valve, and Ty Montgomery will have his fair share of catches out of the backfield.

Nelson offers more than the rest though. Yes, he’ll be 32 next season. Sure, Cobb might be more shifty, while Bennett is a bigger target. If you’re looking for a more complete target though, you won’t find one on the Packers. In fact, you won’t find many in the entire league.

With all the targets Rodgers has, it’s easy for certain players to see a drop in production. Nelson won’t be one of them. He remains the focal-point of the passing game in Green Bay, as well he should.

This article originally appeared on