Green Bay Packers: Jordy Nelson Ruled Out Against Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers’ chances of an upset over the Dallas Cowboys have taken a huge blow with Jordy Nelson being ruled out.

Although Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan posted the best numbers of any passer this season and Tom Brady had a historical TD:INT ratio, Green Bay Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers has received as much MVP love as anyone for leading his team past adversity into the postseason.

The Packers supporting cast has largely held Rodgers back at times this this year, but wide receiver Jordy Nelson was one of the lone consistent bright spots on the offense. After returning from an ACL tear, Nelson showed signs of rust early in the season, and he isn’t as fast or as explosive as he was before the injury.

Before 2015, Nelson was one of the NFL’s best deep threats. Now, he’s become more of the steady, veteran right-hand man for Rodgers, capable of making a critical conversion when his quarterback needs a first down the most.

Sadly, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Nelson will be unable to play against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, per Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

#Packers coach Mike McCarthy says WR Jordy Nelson, who has multiple rib fractures, will be out for Sunday’s game vs. #Cowboys. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2017

Nelson suffered multiple rib fractures in the Packers blowout win over the New York Giants. The Packers didn’t miss a beat, because Randall Cobb blew up out of nowhere with three touchdowns, showcasing the type of talent the Packers haven’t seen from him in two years.

Cobb will need to be at his best again this weekend against a high-scoring Cowboys offense that boasts Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Dez Bryant. While the Packers offense can be just as good, they will miss the 97 receptions, 1,257 yards, and 14 touchdowns that Nelson provided in the regular season. The Cowboys defense may not be great on paper, but they have under-appreciated depth at cornerback and have succeeded as a bend-don’t-break unit this year.

