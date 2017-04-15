Green Bay Packers: Jason McCourty Should Be On Radar

The Tennessee Titans recently released defensive back Jason McCourty, and the Green Bay Packers should be going after him.

McCourty carved out an impressive eight season career in Tennessee. In those eight years, he played in 108 games. During that time, the Rutgers alum amassed 505 tackles, one sack, six forced fumbles, 13 interceptions, and 73 pass deflections.

The now former Titan would bring a lot to a struggling Packers defense. The 29-year-old would bring experience — something their secondary needs more of. He’d bring leadership — something their defense could use more of. He’d also bring versatility — again, something the secondary needs more of. Finally, McCourty would bring skill to the secondary — something that they aren’t necessarily lacking in, but could still use.

Green Bay’s secondary consists of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Morgan Burnett, and a cornerback corps that’s inexperienced, and not intimidating. While that’s not saying they’re bad, it’s just that quarterbacks aren’t really scared of them. It has a lot to do with the fact that they’re so raw.

When a quarterback faces the Packers, he’s not really worried about who’s covering who. A lot of defenses have that guy that a quarterback will consider staying away from. Whether it’s a zone he’s got on patrol, or a receiver he’s locking down.

No, McCourty’s not exactly that guy. He is, however, an experienced defensive back who would be willing to cover a team’s top receiver. While he does that, he’d serve as the leader of the cornerbacks. Someone who can help teach and mold the younger backs (like LaDarius Gunter, Damarious Randall, and Quinten Rollins).

McCourty’s role on the Packers would be much different than it would on most other teams. No other team will expect him to take on such a large leadership and mentor role. Maybe that will be extra incentive for him to come to Green Bay, or maybe it will drive him away.

Either way, the Packers need to give him the chance to choose.

