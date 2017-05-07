Green Bay Packers: Jamaal Williams will push for carries

The Green Bay Packers took Jamaal Williams out of BYU in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and he could carve out a role in the cluttered backfield.

Ty Montgomery switched roles in 2016. The wide receiver took over the role of running back for the Packers last season, and turned heads doing it. Despite that, the Packers were still pretty thin at the position.

Montgomery averaged 5.9 yards per carry, but only ran the ball 77 times. Needless to say, his sample size was pretty small. Due to that, it’s easy to see why the Packers felt the need to go after running backs in the draft. They did just that, adding three throughout the NFL Draft.

Jamaal Williams is the most intriguing of the bunch. The BYU star averaged 5.9 yards-per-carry just like Montgomery. The difference is, Williams carried the ball 234 times, instead of just 77. He picked up a total of 1,375 yards on the ground, scoring 12 touchdowns.

Heading into camp, a fourth-round rookie usually isn’t on the radar to steal carries. Williams is in a great position though. With no real depth behind Montgomery, there is an open competition for carries.

At 6-0, 212 pounds, Williams has NFL size. He’s more of a bruiser than anything. He’s a vertical runner who won’t lose yards to try to gain them. Think Alfred Morris — Williams doesn’t exactly excel at much, but he’s good at plenty. A well-rounded back who always gives you positive yards.

Given time, Williams could carve out a large role in the Packers offense. He’s not much of a pass-catcher, which could hinder him a little. Despite that, the Packers need someone who can get them positive yards on those “and-short” downs.

As of right now, Williams is in a good position to get that gig. When that happens, don’t be surprised if he manages to play himself into even more carries.

This article originally appeared on