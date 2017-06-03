Green Bay Packers: Jahri Evans will give offensive line major boost

The Green Bay Packers offensive line could have been in trouble, but the addition of Jahri Evans gives them a veteran leader who could rediscover his game.

Over the last few seasons Jahri Evans has seen his stock fall. The 33-year old still has plenty left in the tank though, and he’s in the perfect situation to prove it. The Green Bay Packers offensive line already has some nice pieces. Corey Linsley can be a great center, while David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga are the bookend tackles.

Meanwhile, Taylor Lane is a solid guard, but had no one on the other side of him. There are a few potential young pieces on the roster, but they’re all gambles. Evans gives the Packers an experienced and reliable guard to hold the spot down, and help mentor the young linemen.

Evans spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints. In that time, he played in 169 games, starting them all. While he may not be the superstar he once was, Evans is still a reliable option for the Packers. It’s the mentoring that makes him so valuable though.

With a number of young, raw guards on their roster, it’s clear the Packers will be looking to them in the near future as long-term answers. While they aren’t ready just yet, learning the ins-and-outs from a great talent like Evans.

The Packers offense is run through Rodgers at quarterback. Keeping him protected should be concern number one for the team. A veteran like Evans can help keep a relatively young line like the Packers out of trouble. He can serve as the leader of the group, keeping every in line (pun intended).

The Packers are getting a talented and experienced guard in Evans. Even better, he’s in a position where he’ll want to prove his worth once again.

This article originally appeared on