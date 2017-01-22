Green Bay Packers: Injuries prove too much as Atlanta crushes Super Bowl dreams

When a defensive tackle lines up at guard, you know injuries have gotten the better of your football team.

Letroy Guion was handed that task in the final minutes of the Green Bay Packers’ humbling defeat to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game. Injuries didn’t cost the Packers a shot at the Super Bowl, but bad luck with health was yet again a major issue throughout the season.

All the talk this week surrounded the status of Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Morgan Burnett, the trio defying the odds to suit up in Atlanta. But that’s where the good news stopped. The Packers lost six players to injury in the title game, including postseason sensation Micah Hyde, running back Ty Montgomery and both starting guards, T.J. Lang and Lane Taylor.

Lang’s was the most sobering, the Pro Bowler struggling to hold back the tears as he despondently left the field, potentially for the final time as a Packer; his contract expires at the end of the season.

As the final seconds ticked in Sunday’s blowout, defensive lineman Letroy Guion was forced to fill in at guard. Packers coach Mike McCarthy didn’t want the face of his franchise stood behind his makeshift line, pulling Aaron Rodgers in favor of young Brett Hundley.

Injuries remained the consistent story in an otherwise up-and-down year for the Packers. Sam Shields‘ season-ending concussion in Week 1 left a void the secondary couldn’t overcome. Shields’ long-term health remains the top priority, although he hasn’t ruled out a return to the field. “It’s not over,” Shields said, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

The Packers also had to deal with the loss of Eddie Lacy, whose ankle injury suffered in a Week 6 loss to Dallas proved to be season-ending. Lacy’s contract, too, expires in March. His future is up in the air.

Clay Matthews never looked the same after suffering a significant shoulder injury, although he continued to play through it. Sack leader Nick Perry played with a giant club. Damarious Randall required midseason groin surgery, and that’s before we factor in shoulder, knee and foot ailments he dealt with throughout the year. Randall needs to get healthy this offseason.

Undermanned and out of gas, Green Bay limped to a heavy defeat in Atlanta, outclassed in all phases of the game. Injuries were problematic, but not the reason they lost. The Falcons were a class above.

A Week 4 bye didn’t help. Nor did a 4-6 start that gave each of the Packers’ final six regular season games a do-or-die feel.

Were the Packers’ poor luck with injuries this year simply that, bad luck? Or is there more work to be done with Mike McCarthy’s training program throughout the offseason and into the winter? That’s a question McCarthy and his staff will take a hard look at as they review the 2016 season.

