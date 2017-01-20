Green Bay Packers’ Health Improving For NFC Title Game

It looks like Aaron Rodgers has a good chance to go into the NFC title game fully loaded.

NFL fans were looking forward to the ultimate shootout Sunday in the NFC title game. The Atlanta Falcons will be matched up with the Green Bay Packers. It figures to be an exciting matchup between QB Matt Ryan and Aaron Rodgers.

Ryan will have WRs Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Justin Hardy along with RB Devonta Freeman. Rodgers is supposed to have WRs Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams and Randall Cobb along with RB Ty Montgomery. But a rash of injuries to Packers receivers threatened that matchup.

Early in the week, it didn’t look good for Nelson or Adams to play in the NFC title game. Then Wednesday, Nelson showed up to practice on a limited basis while Adams missed it altogether. But now, Adam is trending upward after suffering an ankle injury in last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Green Bay expects Adams to play. Nelson is still a bit of a question as he tries to heal from multiple broken ribs suffered in the wild-card round against the New York Giants.

Nelson told reporters, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “I’ve never played receiver with broken ribs. We’ll find out, hopefully. I don’t know if you can prepare. It’s one of those things that you’ll figure out when you get out there.

“If it happens, we’ll see how it goes. But right now I’m just focused on getting back to full motion and doing everything and seeing if we can get that opportunity and it’d be a great chance to have.”

So while Nelson remains a longshot, Adams back in the fold still makes things promising for the Packers. After all, the team put up 34 points on the road minus Nelson against the Cowboys. The Cowboys have a better defense than Falcons so they should be able to keep up with the Falcons.

This year’s NFC title game should be exciting!

