Green Bay Packers have a need for speed at cornerback

The Green Bay Packers have a need for speed. Specifically, cornerback speed.

After the team’s latest disappointing playoff loss, that much has become eminently clear.

In the divisional playoffs of the 2012 season, Colin Kaepernick and the San Francisco 49ers’ read-option attack gashed the Packers for 45 points. Kaepernick ran for 181 yards, and while the entire defense shouldered the blame, much of the responsibility was placed on Erik Walden and the Packers’ overmatched edge defenders.

Watching Matt Ryan and Julio Jones slice up the Packers’ depleted secondary on Sunday afternoon was a similar experience to seeing Kaepernick gallop past defenders in 2013. As badly as the Packers needed strong edge defenders then, they need athletic cornerbacks now.

In 2013, Ted Thompson reacted by drafting defensive end Datone Jones in the first round. The team also benefitted from the return of the injured Nick Perry, who had been drafted in the first round in 2012. One year later, Thompson signed Julius Peppers.

Thompson will need similar reinforcements for his cornerbacks now.

He took a calculated gamble by letting Casey Hayward walk in free agency. Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins, and Ladarius Gunter were counted on to step up in the face of Hayward’s absence and Sam Shields‘ season-ending injury.

Instead, all three players regressed badly in their second years.

In the playoff run, Gunter was the Packers’ No. 1 cornerback. He was the Packers’ best option to follow Julio Jones around all day Sunday.

Gunter runs a 4.69 40-yard dash. Jones runs a 4.34.

There is certainly some warranted criticism of Dom Capers. But Capers faced one of the most prolific offenses in league history, and his best option for taking away that team’s likely Canton-bound receiver was a second year undrafted free agent with linebacker speed.

That fault lies not with Capers, but with Thompson.

The Packers have plenty of weaknesses to attack this offseason. But their No. 1 priority needs to be picking up cornerbacks who can run and who can cover.

Save for Josh Hawkins, who remains a project, Damarious Randall is the only above-average athlete among the Packers’ corners. Gunter is brutally slow, and Rollins and Micah Hyde are both below-average athletes.

Randall could recover from his nagging injuries to have a great career, and the same goes for Rollins. But the Packers can’t count on that, and they can’t count on Shields coming back, either.

Due to a second-half offensive resurgence, this Packers season was more encouraging than the last. But to take the next step, the cornerback situation clearly must be addressed.

