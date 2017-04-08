Green Bay Packers: Hard To Go Wrong With First Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers hold the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. With plenty of great options, it will be hard for the team to go wrong.

The 29th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft may not be as “exciting” as the first overall pick, but that doesn’t mean there still won’t be options. The Green Bay Packers are the owners of that pick, and with this draft class, they’ll have an abundance of talent to look at.

No matter what your draft style is, this draft gives you options. Some like to go for best player available, while others want the team’s biggest need. Meanwhile, others like to combine the two and find a middle ground.

This draft, the Packers will have a chance to look at all types of players with the 29th pick. In fact, it’s easier to eliminate certain positions than it is to talk about all the positions that could be taken. With Aaron Rodgers, it’s safe to say a quarterback won’t be taken in the spot. A punter and kicker probably won’t be taken here either. After that, every other position is in the mix.

Admittedly, defense would be the way to go for the Packers early on. They could use some help in literally every facet of their defense. A defensive lineman, linebacker, or defensive back would all be welcome additions to a fringe defense. There are a solid number of offensive prospects that could entice the Packers into drafting them, however.

The Packers are in a rare position though. They have obvious needs, but are already considered Super Bowl contenders. Due to that, it’s extremely hard for them to botch this pick.

If they want to draft a running back, that’s awesome. They would round out the offense and give Rodgers another weapon. If they want to draft a wide receiver or tight end, that’s great. They would have replacements in place for some of the aging and contract-expiring players. It would also give Rodgers another weapon.

Drafting an offensive lineman would also be smart. Their line has holes and you can’t go wrong getting more protection for Rodgers. Then there’s the defense, which has already been touched upon. They have needs at every position, so a defensive pick would obviously be welcome.

With the draft closing in, Packers’ fans will be stressing over the potential of their first pick. Take comfort in the fact that with the roster they already have, it’s hard for them to go wrong.

