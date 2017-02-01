Green Bay Packers fans are located across the entire globe

Green Bay Packers fans reside all over Wisconsin and beyond.

That fact became abundantly clear last night when I was checking the analytics page for Lombardiave.com.

While looking at the information on where readers reside I was homed in on the state of Wisconsin and the Midwest. When I zoomed out a bit, there were readers in New York, Florida, California and places in between.

That’s not surprising. Yes, there are Packers fans everywhere.

But then I zoomed out to take a look at Europe (where at midnight there were a couple). Zooming out even more there appeared one dot in the lower right hand corner of the globe map … in New Zealand! See the map above.

In fact, when zooming in on that reader, they were specifically from Christchurch, New Zealand.

I was surprised, to say the least.

So, this morning here is the official shoutout to the Packers fan who resides in Christchurch, New Zealand … thanks for reading and thanks for keeping your interest in football and the Packers from half a world away.

If you’re reading his, give me a shout … would love to know your backstory.

You can do so by commenting on this post.

But in the meantime, for all you folks who might be geographically challenged, here is a bit of information about Christchurch … as posted on Wikipedia …

Christchurch, known for its English heritage, is located on the east coast of New Zealand’s South Island. Flat-bottomed punts glide on the Avon River, which meanders through the city centre. On its banks are cycling paths, the green expanse of Hagley Park and Christchurch Botanic Gardens. In 2010 and 2011, earthquakes destroyed many of the historic centre’s stone-built buildings.

Weather: 56°F (13°C), Wind NE at 9 mph (14 km/h), 78% Humidity Population: 366,100 (2013) UNdata

If I were to fly to Christchurch, it would take more than a day to get there.

If the fan were to fly to Green Bay for a Packers game, it would take them a couple of days of preparations, a couple of days to make it here and recover and the same on the backside to get back home.

Now that would be dedication.

So, then next time you see a story about the teams with the most dedicated fans and you see the Packers as one of the teams listed at or near the top, it’s folks like this dedicated fan in Christchurch, New Zealand, who make those rankings possible.

