Watch the Packers beat the Cowboys again through the magic of Legos

We all saw the Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to advance to the NFC Championship game. Jared Cook’s 35-yard catch in the final seconds has been replayed hundreds – nay, thousands – of times on TV and on the internet, and rightfully so. It was a tremendous catch.

What we haven’t all seen is the game recreated using Legos. That’s exactly what the Packers did, and it’s fantastic.

Here’s a look at Aaron Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Richard Rodgers in the first quarter to give the Packers a 7-3 lead, threading it between Sean Lee’s hands.

Fast-forward to Cook’s catch with three seconds remaining, which looks equally fantastic in Lego form.

You can check out the entire video here, and it’s well worth watching.