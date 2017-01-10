Green Bay Packers: Cowboys scouting report ahead of divisional round

A lot has happened since the Dallas Cowboys swept aside the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in October. What can the Packers expect from the Cowboys this time?

Two years ago it was about defending Tony Romo and DeMarco Murray. Now it’s Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, but many parallels can be drawn. Like then, Dallas is a run-first team, and they move the ball on the ground as well as anyone. Both Prescott and Elliott have been rookie sensations, carrying the Cowboys to the conference’s top seed.

Both tore apart the Packers defense when these teams met in Week 6, but much is different now. While Green Bay’s defense still doesn’t appear to matchup well with Dallas’ multi-talented offense, and let’s be honest, not many defenses do, the Packers offense can make this a much closer game.

Aaron Rodgers might be playing the best football of his career. In his past eight games, he’s thrown 22 touchdowns without an interception, torching top-10 defensive units on a weekly basis. After a slow start on Sunday, he carved open the Giants to the tune of four touchdowns, New York left shell-shocked as their season crashed to a halt.

Sunday’s rematch between Green Bay and Dallas is set to thrill. What can the Packers expect from their opponents?

The X-Factor: Ezekiel Elliott

It’s not often a rookie running back is in the mix for league MVP. Ezekiel Elliott is firmly in the race, and deservedly so.

Elliott became the 2016 rushing champion with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns. The nearest challenger was fellow rookie Jordan Howard, who piled up 1,313 yards and six touchdowns on the ground for the Bears.

He may not have beaten Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record, but Elliott’s easily ranks as one of the best the NFL has seen. Elliott surpassed 100 yards in a game seven times, and went beyond 150 yards twice, once against the Packers in Week 6.

There’s plenty to concern Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers this time around, too. Elliott can do it all. He’s a powerful downhill runner, has great vision and can hit the home run at any time. He’ll run down defenders or simply jump over them. Once he reaches the second level, it’s tough to bring the rookie down.

If any team beats Dallas, limiting Elliott’s effectiveness will be the reason why. In 15 games, Elliott’s only been on the losing team twice, both against the Giants. He was held to just 51 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, and the Giants kept him out of the end zone in a 107-yard performance in Week 14. The Giants didn’t shut him down that day, but they stopped him dominating like he so often does.

The Packers, too, won’t stop Elliott. They must simply limit him.

Cowboys offense

Figuring out how to stop Dallas’ offense remains one of the toughest asks of any defensive coordinator, but Dom Capers’ unit will need to do a considerably better job than they did in Week 6. The Cowboys ran all over the Packers, piling up 191 yards of rushing. Dak Prescott threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns.

From the opening drive, the Packers were out of their depth. The same can’t happen again.

Ezekiel Elliott of course dominates the gameplan. His rushing ability not only melts clock and wears down defenses, but it also opens up Dallas’ deadly play-action passing attack. Capers’ defense must be disciplined when the Cowboys decide to fake the handoff and take a shot downfield.

No. 2 in rushing offense, No. 23 through the air and No. 5 in points per game, this Cowboys offense poses real problems for the Packers.

I’m not buying the narrative that this offense will crumble in the playoffs due to their quarterback and running back being rookies. The entire unit is far too talented. Prescott and Elliott have already played their fair share of big games together, and they line up behind the league’s premier offensive line.

Stopping them won’t be easy.

Player to watch: Dez Bryant

Elliott will dominate Capers’ gameplan, but don’t forget about Dez Bryant. Bryant has a point to prove after his controversial non-catch against the Packers two years ago. Due to the respect the Packers must give the ground game, it’s possible Bryant could see some one-on-one looks with cornerback LaDarius Gunter.

Gunter performed well when asked to follow the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones, but this is another big ask.

Cowboys defense

If the Packers are to have any hope of winning this game, they will need to exploit the Cowboys defense. But that’s easier said than done.

Ranked No. 1 against the run, the Cowboys will make life difficult for the trio of Ty Montgomery, Christine Michael and Aaron Ripkowski. A key to Dallas’ success defending the run is actually the play of their own running back Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys dominate time of possession, allowing their defense to sit on the sidelines for chunks of the game and stay fresh.

Green Bay needs to put together long, sustained drives to wear down a defensive unit they can certainly get at. Aaron Rodgers will be licking his chops at the prospect of airing it out against a defense allowing 260 passing yards per game, No. 26 in the NFL.

A problem area for Dallas is with its pass rush. While the Cowboys have improved in recent weeks getting after the pass—14 of their 36 season sacks have come in their past four games—they run into an elite pass-blocking offensive line. Tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga have been on fire all season long, and that’s before you factor in Aaron Rodgers’ incredible escapability.

Dallas’ pass rush vs. Green Bay’s protection will be one of the keys to the game. If Rodgers is afforded time to throw, he’ll burn the Cowboys secondary.

Player to watch: Sean Lee

Sean Lee will take a lot of Dom Capers’ attention this week. The 30-year-old was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time this season. Lee’s instincts are second to none, and he covers so much of the field in a short space of time.

Lee has battled injuries throughout his career, but he’s healthy and making a major impact this year.

