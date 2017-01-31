Green Bay Packers cornerback dilemma: Free agents to consider

If there were disappointments this year for the Green Bay Packers, it was at the cornerback position. As the season progressed, things seemed to get worse, not better, and it all came to a head in the NFC Championship Game when Matt Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons’ quarterback, exposed the Packers defensive backfield, especially the cornerbacks.

So, with that said, it will probably be one of GM Ted Thompson‘s goals to reinforce that position once again through the draft.

But if the Packers are going to get better for the long run at the position, they need experience.

In fact, most are saying that this might be the best time for Thompson to open his checkbook and bring in players with experience at the position.

That said, there are plenty of veterans out there who Thompson may be able to snag for a decent price.

According to profootballfocus, the following are some cornerbacks they identified as some of the top 10 free agents who will be available. Below are their reasons why these players will be available and what they would bring to a new team.

After a closer look, we agree that these guys could look good in Green and Gold …

These descriptions are courtesy of profootballfocus:

A.J. Bouye, CB, Houston Texans A.J. Bouye was one of the breakout performers of 2016, and sustained his high level of play throughout the season and even into the playoffs. Including the postseason, Bouye allowed just 51.1 percent of passes thrown his way to be caught (seventh-best) for a passer rating of 59.5 (sixth-best), and was beat for only 10.0 yards per catch (16th-best) while intercepting or breaking up 16 of the 92 passes thrown his way. In the playoffs alone, Bouye allowed a passer rating of 5.6 when targeted. Trumaine Johnson, CB, Los Angeles Rams Trumaine Johnson was kept around by the Rams a year ago in preference to tying down cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who put together an excellent debut season with the New York Giants. Johnson wasn’t bad this season, but he didn’t take a step further or suggest that he is really worth elite money for the position. He allowed 60.7 percent of passes thrown his way to be caught and surrendered four touchdowns, up from just two over the previous two seasons combined. At 6-foot-2 and over 200 pounds, Johnson has the size and measurables that a lot of NFL teams covet at the minute, but his play is still more potential than actual proven production five years into his career. Morris Claiborne, CB, Dallas Cowboys A season ago, Claiborne looked like a draft bust for the Cowboys, but this year, he was a different player, finishing the season as PFF’s 12th-ranked CB with an overall grade of 84.7. Claiborne only played half of the 2016 season before going down hurt, but in that half of a year, he looked like a different player than in previous seasons. When targeted, the completion percentage he allowed dropped 10 percent from the best previous year of his career to 51.9, and he gave up a passer rating of 63.0, more than 30 points better than any other year. When beaten, he was even giving up smaller plays, averaging just 8.9 yards per catch this past year—his previous career average was 14.4.

Nabbing one of these players might give the Packers the veteran leadership they need in the defensive backfield and provide the step the Packers need to get back to the Super Bowl.

This article originally appeared on