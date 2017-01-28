Green Bay Packers: Breaking down salary cap situation entering offseason

The Green Bay Packers will have money to work with in the spring.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Packers have $35.7 million in cap room. That figure places them at No. 16 in the NFL.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Sam Shields, who according to Mike McCarthy is yet to clear the concussion protocol after going down in September, may not return to Green Bay. If the Packers part ways with Shields, the cap number shoots up to $44.7 million.

James Starks’ regression this year makes him a cut candidate, also. Moving on from both veterans would give general manager Ted Thompson $47.7 million and plenty of flexibility.

Clay Matthews and Randall Cobb—who will account for just under $28 million of the Packers’ cap—may be asked to restructure their contracts, although this is unlikely.

Priority number one for Thompson is to re-sign his own free agents. The Packers’ list of expiring contracts includes Jared Cook, T.J. Lang, Eddie Lacy, Micah Hyde and Nick Perry. A portion of the cap will also be used on the 2017 draft class.

Whatever remains could be spent on outside free agents. While the Packers might not use all of their cap space, NFL Network Insider reported Thompson is expected to be more “aggressive” in free agency.

“There certainly are some indications that the Packers will be a little more aggressive in free agency this year,” Rapoport said. “From what I’m told, I would think the Packers are going to go and get some free agents this year, along with trying to re-sign Jared Cook, that is a priority for them.”

This report is somewhat surprising given Thompson’s soft approach to free agency in the past and his strict draft-and-develop philosophy. While it’s unlikely Thompson will completely overhaul his beliefs on the open market, he may be willing to add more veterans to the roster on cheap deals. Time will tell.

Should Thompson want to go “all-in” as Aaron Rodgers mentioned following the loss in Atlanta last week, he’ll at least have the ammunition to do so.

