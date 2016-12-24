Green Bay Packers blowout Minnesota Vikings to set up NFC North decider

These Green Bay Packers need to be taken seriously after blowing out the Minnesota Vikings in a fifth consecutive victory.

Aaron Rodgers was outstanding. Again. His MVP portfolio added four touchdowns in an emphatic display. Calf and hamstring injuries behind him, this might have been his finest performance to date.

Rodgers led the charge, but his old friend Jordy Nelson made the splash plays. In a flashback to 2014, Nelson caught nine passes for a season-high 154 yards and two touchdowns.

There was no such joy for Ty Montgomery, dominant in Chicago a week ago but held in check here. Minnesota’s defense held up in the trenches against both the run and pass. Green Bay was held to just 40 yards rushing, while Rodgers was sacked four times, the third highest number of the season.

The Vikings’ front seven did its job, but consider the secondary toasted. Rodgers looked flawless as he carved them open for 347 yards through the air.

Outside of Nelson’s big day, undrafted rookie Geronimo Allison caught four passes for 66 yards, including a critical third down conversion. Davante Adams and Richard Rodgers both found the end zone.

This win is huge for the Packers. Their fifth on the bounce ensures next week’s meeting with the Lions at Ford Field is for NFC North supremacy, regardless of their result Monday night in Dallas.

A Cowboys win would put Green Bay in first position entering the season’s final week, but it will take a sixth straight to secure a playoff berth.

If Rodgers and the Packers offense plays as it has done over this run, there’s little doubt they will win the division title. The Lions have impressed this season, but can their defense handle Aaron Rodgers in MVP form?

Time will tell.

Rodgers said his team can run the table. They’re one win away from not only making good on his promise, but entering the postseason as the hottest team in football.

