Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons NFC Championship Game: Final injury report

Ahead of what should be a high scoring NFC Championship Game, we have an injury report for the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Sunday’s NFC Championship Game has two quarterbacks playing as well as they ever have, which is saying something for both Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan based on their resumes. The over-under in Las Vegas points to a very high scoring game, with the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons fairly certain to wear out the scoreboard in the final game to be played at the Georgia Dome.

There are some notable injuries for both teams this week. The status of Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson is the biggest question of all though, as he deals with broken ribs that kept him out of last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

As is typical on a Friday in the NFL, a final injury report for the NFC Championship Game has been released.

Final injury report for Sunday’s NFC Championship game: pic.twitter.com/La2D3YQ7Rc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2017

The first takeaway is how many more Packers than Falcons are banged up. Nelson added an illness to his rib issue on Friday, which minimizes his already slim chance to play. Wide receivers Davante Adams (ankle), Geronimo Allison (hamstring) and Jeff Janis (quad) are also banged up, with Adams and Allison not practicing all week but Janis apparently good to go for Sunday. Adams and Allison both seem headed for a game-time decision, and Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy has said Adams, Allison and Nelson would probably not be playing if it were the regular season.

Green Bay’s secondary is also banged up, with safety Morgan Burnett (quad) and cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion) listed as questionable and uncertain to suit up. Packers’running back James Starks (concussion) will miss Sunday’s game, and guard J.C. Tretter (knee) will remain sidelined as well.

On the Atlanta side, wide receiver Julio Jones (toe) was a limited participant in practice on Friday and is apparently good to go at less than 100 percent. Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (foot), defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux (shoulder) and safety Keanu Neal (foot) fully participated on Friday and will play Sunday afternoon barring something unforeseen.

This article originally appeared on