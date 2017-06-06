Here’s how much Aaron Rodgers misses his favorite former Packers lineman

Andre Vergara

T.J. Lang may be gone to Detroit, but he’s not forgotten by his former Green Bay Packers teammates. Specifically, his old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers sent Lang a little reminder of how much he misses him — “Christmas in June”, as he put it.

Nice gesture by Rodgers, who partnered with Polaris to give his current Packers linemen equally cool Christmas presents last month.

 

061014-BILLS-stephon-gilmore-ahn-PI

21

gallery: The 20 NFL free agents who scored the most guaranteed money up front

Kim Klement | Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports