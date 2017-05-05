Green Bay Packers: 5 Prospects team should have drafted instead

As outstanding as the Green Bay Packers’ 2017 NFL Draft class appears to be, it could have been even better had they made some different decisions on draft day.

For the most part, the Green Bay Packers did a great job during the 2017 NFL Draft. Although I was a bit skeptical of a couple of their selections, they also landed some exceptional talent in the first few rounds and may have found a late-round gem or two.

Still, that doesn’t mean this Green Bay draft class was perfect. In fact, it was far from it. While I was a fan of the Packers’ first pick of the weekend, a few of the team’s mid-round selections left he wondered what general manager Ted Thompson was thinking. I mean, I’m not an NFL front office exec, but some picks were questionable at best in my eyes.

That’s why you’re here reading this right now — I’m taking a look at some prospects the Packers should have drafted instead. This is an opportunity to look back at what the team did during the 2017 NFL Draft, and imagine what could have been. Obviously some folks may not agree, but these alternative picks seem like better options based on who was available and the team’s needs.

So here they are, five prospects I believe the Packers should have drafted instead. Just remember to not take this too seriously. We all have different opinions on different players, and it’s not like we can go back and change anything at this point anyway.

Round 1: T.J. Watt, OLB – Wisconsin

I want to preface this by saying I was a big fan of the Packers’ selection of Kevin King atop the second round. It was a pick that addressed a serious need with a player capable of emerging as a long-term starter for Green Bay.

But what if the Packers addressed their other top need instead? They traded out of the first round by moving down a few spots with the Cleveland Browns. Had they stayed put, though, they could have kept the Pittsburgh Steelers from grabbing T.J. Watt a pick after their original selection. Let’s be honest — that would have been just as impactful of a pick as the drafting of King.

We all know the Packers were interested in adding some rising stars at outside linebacker during the draft. They added a decent option during the fourth round in Vince Biegel, but drafting Watt instead would have been a more sure-fire approach.

While Watt likely won’t shine as bright as his older brother, the former Badger shows some serious upside as an edge rusher. As great of a selection King was at No. 33, grabbing the Wisconsin product at No. 29 would have been an outstanding addition at one of the game’s most important positions.

With Clay Matthews slowly fading with age, Watt would have been a terrific heir apparent across from Nick Perry. Instead, they’ll now have to settle for the limited Biegel.

Round 2: Alvin Kamara, RB – Tennessee

I didn’t really have a problem with the Josh Jones pick. He’s a high-upside prospect with plenty of room to grow. Especially after losing Micah Hyde this offseason, I’m sure the Packers were looking for a quality No. 3 safety who could fill the role with the potential to steal a starting job.

However, that’s part of my problem. In the second round, you’re looking for someone who can contribute immediately instead of serving as a solid backup. Jones may see the field plenty in 2017, but I believe the addition of Alvin Kamara would have yielded more early results.

I know the Packers haven’t swayed from considering Ty Montgomery the starting running back. However, they also went out and spent three Day 3 picks at the position, meaning they’re looking for other options. Montgomery’s durability might be playing a part in it, but it’s clear they’re interested in hedging their bet on the converted wide receiver.

Instead of taking all of those shots at running back, they should have added someone with starter potential like Kamara. He would have given them more to work with as a rookie, allowing him at worst to be an outstanding 1b to Montgomery’s 1a.

Again, I will reiterate that adding Jones wasn’t a bad move — Kamara just would have been better.

Round 3: Rasul Douglas, CB – West Virginia

For now, let’s work under the assumption the Packers stayed put in the first round and went with Watt instead of King. That now leaves them with a need at cornerback. Luckily, the 2017 draft class was loaded with potential playmaking cover men, including a few possible stars who lasted through the first few rounds.

One of those guys is Rasul Douglas, a big, imposing cornerback out of West Virginia. While I don’t think he offers quite the instincts or awareness in coverage as King, Douglas would have been an excellent addition to this Green Bay secondary. And he was still on the board when the Packers drafted Montravius Adams in the third round.

With youngsters Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins coming off down years and Sam Shields gone, the Packers needed an influx of talent at cornerback. While King certainly fit the bill as a potential impact rookie, Green Bay easily could have drafted a contributor later in the draft considering how many quality prospects were available.

Adams filled a considerable need, but it certainly wasn’t a top priority for the Packers. On top of that, he’s got average upside as a pass-rushing interior defender. For a third-round pick, I would have wanted more if I were calling the shots in Green Bay.

In this hypothetical situation where King wasn’t drafted, Douglas sounds like an ideal consolation prize for the Packers. It’s not like Adams is going to develop into an impact defensive lineman anytime soon.

Round 4: Samson Ebukam, OLB – Eastern Washington

I was not a fan of the selection of Biegel. While not a bad talent by any means, I don’t think the Wisconsin product is the type of impact edge rusher the Packers were looking for. Honestly, he looks like the type of prospect who’s already hit his ceiling.

As for Samson Ebukam, he’s just scratching the surface. The small-school product is still learning the nuances of the game, but showed during his time with the Eagles that he has a natural feel for hunting opposing quarterbacks. He notched 11 sacks last season while also displaying the ability to stand up against the run as well.

What really stands out with Ebukam is his absurd athleticism. He possesses a long, chiseled frame and that exciting burst off the edge that makes signal callers quiver. His technique and repertoire of moves still needs some work, but the physical tools are there for him to develop into a quality pass-rushing specialist.

Ebukam may take an extra year or two to develop, but his ceiling is much higher than Biegel’s. When he’s done growing as an NFL player, the Eastern Washington product could find himself securing double-digit sacks on an annual basis. As for Biegel, I wouldn’t get my hopes up for him ever notching double-digit sacks.

Round 5: Tanner Vallejo, ILB – Boise State

I was a tad surprised to see the Packers opt against adding an inside linebacker during the 2017 NFL Draft. I considered the position one of their significant needs, especially with Jake Ryan still penciled in as a starter.

So why not swap out one of Green Bay’s more underwhelming picks for a high-upside option at a position of need? It’s not like DeAngelo Yancey is anything special at this point in his football career. The former Purdue standout was a productive player in college, but doesn’t possess the athleticism or separation skills needed to shine in the NFL.

Tanner Vallejo, on the other hand, is an intriguing talent with the tenacity and instincts to make an impact at the next level. Although not an overly athletic prospect, I believe he offered enough upside to push for a starting job sooner rather than later. Even if that didn’t end up being the case, he offers plenty more potential than Yancey.

Vallejo came off the board about half a round after Yancey, going to the Buffalo Bills at No. 195 overall. It’s a shame, because he would have made a terrific addition to this Green Bay roster. More importantly, he might have actually made the roster — I don’t anticipate Yancey will, especially with how deep the Packers are at wide receiver.

