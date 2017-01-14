Green Bay Packers: 5 Players Who Must Step Up With Jordy Nelson Out

With Jordy Nelson out for the Divisional Round Game against the Dallas Cowboys, these five Green Bay Packers that need to step up on offense.

The Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs are filled with plenty of exciting storylines, but the main one that could have the biggest impact involves Jordy Nelson and the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, Nelson has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys due to a rib injury suffered Wild Card Weekend against the New York Giants, leaving the Packers with an interesting situation on offense.

Green Bay’s offense was already at a disadvantage in the running game, but now they face an even bigger challenge by having Aaron Rodgers adjust to playing without his favorite target in Nelson. With that being said, just because Rodgers won’t have Nelson to work with on offense doesn’t mean the MVP candidate isn’t still going to be successful against the Cowboys.

One of the great things about having Rodgers as a teammate is he’s the type of quarterback that makes every player around him better, no matter who it is. With Nelson watching from the sidelines, Rodgers will most likely lean on Randall Cobb and Davante Adams in the passing game, but that may not be enough against the No. 1 seed in Dallas.

So which members of the Packers’ offense will step it up to take some pressure off Rodgers? Well, here’s a look at five members of Green Bay that need to elevate their game to the next level against Dallas in the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

5. Christine Michael

Christine Michael has one of the most interesting NFL stories when considering how many different teams he’s bounced around to over the years, but the running back hopes to have finally found a permanent home with the Green Bay Packers. After previous stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, Michael became a solid addition for the Packers in the ground game during the second half of the 2016 season since while Eddie Lacy and James Starks recovered from injuries.

Even though he hasn’t received the high dose of carries No. 1 running backs tend to receive, Michael is coming off an impressive performance against the New York Giants in which he rushed for 47 yards on 10 carries. If Green Bay really wanted to take some of the pressure off Aaron Rodgers on offense, they may want to consider increasing the amount of carries for Michael in the backfield.

Not to mention, there’s a good chance Michael will be playing with an extra chip on his shoulder in order to stick it to his former team. Don’t forget there was a little excitement surrounding Michael finally living up to the hype when he became a member of the Cowboys in 2015, but he ended up only appearing in five games before the team decided to release him.

4. Richard Rodgers

Last year, Richard Rodgers emerged as one of the biggest surprises in the passing game for the Packers after catching 58 passes for 510 yards to go along with eight touchdowns, even if the argument can be made those numbers would have been lower with a healthier Jordy Nelson. Even if that was the case, Rodgers has always been the type of tight end that seems like he could take off at any time, and the team may need him to do so against the Dallas Cowboys since Aaron Rodgers will be forced to run the offense without one of his best weapons.

Rodgers’ numbers may have taken a hit this year with Nelson returning to the lineup, but the important factor is the tight end still managed to catch 30 of the 47 passes thrown his way. Now that Nelson will be out of the lineup against Dallas, Green Bay hopes Rodgers can take advantage of the situation like he did last year to make more of an impact in the passing game.

Even if he hasn’t been targeted more than two times since Week 11 against the Washington Redskins, expect those numbers to increase for Rodgers with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line. When seeing how the Packers and Cowboys compare on offense, there’s a good chance this game is going to have plenty back-and-fourth scoring.

Whether Rodgers is part of that scoring, only time will tell for Green Bay.

3. Ty Montgomery

As mentioned before, the Packers have been the unfortunate victims of an injured backfield since the middle of the regular season, but at least Ty Montgomery has been able to step it up for the time being. During his Stanford days, Montgomery proved he was capable of being a threat at multiple positions, which is one of the reasons why Green Bay has been lucky enough to use Montgomery at times as a running back.

In fact, Montgomery was simply phenomenal during a Week 15 matchup against the Chicago Bears by rushing for 162 yards with two touchdowns on only 16 carries. Thanks to his blazing speed, Montgomery has already proven in his second year just how dangerous of a threat he can be on offense, whether the team uses him as a running back or a wide receiver.

Even if his numbers from the last three games have been anything but impressive, this year has shown that Aaron Rodgers is constantly trying to get Montgomery involved with the offense as much as possible, mainly because the quarterback knows how effective his wideout can be. With the Cowboys defense focusing most of their attention on Randall Cobb and Davante Adams, keep an eye on Montgomery in the Divisional Round.

2. Jared Cook

After spending the first seven years of his career with the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis Rams, Jared Cook made the decision to join the Green Bay Packers last offseason, and when taking a look at his play in the second half of the regular season, Aaron Rodgers is certainly lucky to have him. It sounds crazy, but if the Packers do end up running the table, and end up winning the Super Bowl, Cook may end up as one of the biggest steals of free agency.

The numbers may not seem like it since Cook only found the end zone once all season, but take a closer look at the tight end’s involvement over the last four games, and it’s easy to see the type of impact he’s making on the offense. After receiving three targets or less in four of his first six games, Cook has emerged as a favorite target for Rodgers in the passing game with 30 targets over the last four games.

The injury problems from earlier in the year seem to be long gone for Cook at this point in the season as all signs point to the heavy amount of targets continuing on Sunday against the Cowboys. Cook may have missed the first meeting against Dallas during the regular season, but at least he’ll have a chance to be effective when it matters the most.

1. Geronimo Allison

For anyone that watched the final two games for the Green Bay Packers during the regular season when Randall Cobb was sidelined due to an ankle injury, there’s a good chance Geronimo Allison was a name that stuck out in the passing game. The rookie took on an increased role during those two games for the Packers, and even caught eight passes for 157 yards with a touchdown.

It’s still way too early to tell, but Allison seems like the type of wide receiver that carries a ton of potential in the passing game for the Packers. As bas as it sounds, Allison has struggled to find production for most of his rookie season due to all of the talented receivers ahead of him on the roster.

Obviously, it’s difficult to feel bad for a team with too much talent as most teams would love to be in Green Bay’s situation, but now Allison has the perfect opportunity he’s been waiting for. After taking advantage of Cobb’s injury towards the end of the season, Allison seems ready for the challenge of playing a key role on offense for the Packers as they looked to knock off the Cowboys on the road.

