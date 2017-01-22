Green Bay Packers: 5 coaches who could replace Mike McCarthy

Following a devastating 44-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, will the Green Bay Packers be in the market for a new head coach?

Talk about a humbling experience.

The Green Bay Packers opened the season at 4-6, ran the table to win the NFC North and then vanquished both the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs.

Then they ran into a buzz saw at the Georgia Dome. It ended badly for Mike McCarthy’s team as the Pack was on the short end of a 44-21 score. It was the second time in three years the team fell one game short of the Super Bowl. Back in 2010 as a wild card, Green Bay won three straight road playoff games and then upended the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, in Super Bowl XLV at Dallas.

McCarthy’s 10-8 postseason record could be considered deceptive. He lost a wild 51-45 OT tilt in 2009 at Arizona. The four-game sweep in 2010 has been followed by 6-7 postseason ledger these past seven years.

Could McCarthy be in trouble? Stranger things have happened. So we opted to be prepared just in case.

5. Jim Bob Cooter

Current: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

He’s done wonder with quarterback Matthew Stafford since taking over at midseason in 2015. The Detroit Lions fell apart late this past year and were lifeless in the playoffs. Of course, that also had a lot to do with Stafford’s injured finger. Still, it’s remarkable that this team has been able to create points these last few seasons without the semblance of a ground attack. Actually, that sounds a lot like what Aaron Rodgers had to deal with this past season. Honestly, he would be a longshot at best but he’s an up-and-comer in the coaching ranks.

4. Vic Fangio

Current: Chicago Bears defensive coordinator

He’s made the rounds when it comes to professional football. Fangio’s pro career began in the USFL with the Philadelphia/Baltimore Stars. The team won the league title in both 1984 and ’85 and the defensive wizard was part of Jim Mora’s staff.

He would go onto join his head coach in New Orleans in 1986 and spent nine seasons in the Crescent City with the Saints. Then the expansion Carolina Panthers employed his services from 1995-98 before he moved on to re-join Mora with the Indianapolis Colts from 1999-01. The next three stops would include Houston, Baltimore and San Francisco. The latter saw him part of Jim Harbaugh’s staff for four seasons. Fangio then moved to the Windy City with John Fox in 2015 and has spent the last two years as the Bears’ defensive coordinator.

Let’s not forget that that the Packers were 22nd in total defense this season. They also allowed the second-most passing yards in the league. Green Bay had a respectable 40 sacks but also allowed 32 touchdowns through the air. And do we really have to recap what happened to Mike McCarthy’s team on Championship Sunday? The Pack allowed a whopping 493 yards, one of the biggest totals in the title game round.

Fangio’s experience with the 3-4 makes him an appealing candidate. But he also has not been an NFL head coach despite his many years in the league. Of course, he probably wouldn’t mind joining the Packers after having his share of issues against the team in recent seasons.

3. Teryl Austin

Current: Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

His name has been brought up on more than one occasion when it comes to a head coaching job. Lions’ defensive coordinator Teryl Austin certainly has the respect of players and obviously general managers around the league. He’s also pretty well versed on the Green Bay Packers, having faced them six times over the past three seasons since coming to the Motor City in 2014.

Now it’s also worth noting that Austin’s NFL career began with the Seattle Seahawks in 2003. He spent four years in the Pacific Northwest and was a part of the team that fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XL in 2005. Talk about déjà vu? He would eventually move onto the desert and joined the Arizona Cardinals for three seasons (2007-09). What a coincidence. The Cards would face the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII in 2008 – a 27-23 loss.

After a year at the University of Florida, Austin would return to the NFL and joined John Harbaugh’s staff with the Baltimore Ravens. Apparently the third time would be the charm as he got a Super Bowl ring when his team edged the San Francisco at the Superdome in New Orleans, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII.

While things came apart down the stretch for the entire club, including Austin’s defense, this was a pretty steady unit. But it also wasn’t a group without issue. The Lions allowed 41 offensive touchdowns (33 through the air) while producing only 14 takeaways and 26 sacks. It’s not an ideal resume, but Austin has also dealt with a slew of personnel changes the last few years. All things considered, he’s certainly worth a look-see.

2. Todd Haley

Current: Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator

When you consider what the one-time Kansas City Chiefs head coach and veteran sideline teacher has done with his current signal-caller, Todd Haley certainly warrants consideration for the job in “Titletown.”

While it was a struggle early on to change the style of Ben Roethlisberger, it has worked out quite well. Haley was brought in to extend the warranty on the team’s veteran quarterback. Big Ben has become a better pocket passer under the coach’s tutelage. That’s not to say he isn’t still nimble and he will also make his share of ventures downfield with his legs when it’s needed. But we’ve seen Ben stay back, hold the football a bit longer and attack defenses deep a lot more than we used to.

It’s meant a lot less punishment for a player that now has 13 NFL seasons under his shoulder pads. And while Haley and Roethlisberger didn’t always see eye to eye when he was hired in 2012, it has worked out quite well for both men.

Now Haley was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-11 but didn’t finish his third season with the club. He did lead the franchise to a division title in 2010 but things went a little sour after a successful season.

So why would things be different this time around for the current Steelers’ offensive coordinator. It may not be a perfect fit. But as Aaron Rodgers gets ready for his 13th season in 2017, he may have a few tips to extend the quarterback’s longevity.

1. Mike Smith

Current: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator

As the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their second Super Bowl appearance, let’s not forget that they had a pretty good run with the man that current head coach Dan Quinn replaced in 2015.

Not long ago, Mike Smith was the head coach in Atlanta. At one time, he employed offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter. This season, the dup worked together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Only this time, it was Dirk at the helm and Smith the defensive coordinator.

Thanks to the improvement shown by the Bucs when it came to Smith’s specialty this season, many felt that the defensive mind could return to one of his employers. Before joining Atlanta in 2008, the well-respected coach worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So why would he be an ideal to replace Mike McCarthy should that situation become a reality? While he was unable to get the Falcons to a Super Bowl, he led the club to the playoffs in four of this five seasons with the organization. In both 2010 and 2012, Atlanta earned the number-one seed in the NFC playoffs. And you can’t ignore the fact that before his arrival, the franchise had never experienced back-to-back winning seasons. The Falcons were above the .500 mark in each of Smith’s first five seasons on the job, compiling a 56-24 regular-season record over that span.

Yes, Smith’s teams struggled in the playoffs. In four postseason appearances, the Falcons managed a 1-4 record and lost two of those games at home. But the Packers’ are in dire need of defensive help. And he just may be the best person for the job at the moment.

This article originally appeared on