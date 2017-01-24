Green Bay Packers 2017 schedule: Travel to Atlanta, Dallas next season

The Green Bay Packers had what many considered to be one of the “easiest” schedules in the entire league in 2016.

Green Bay then jumped out to a 4-6 record midway through November.

It took Aaron Rodgers donning his Superman cape, an improved offensive line, and an improvised running game for the Packers to recover.

And boy did they recover.

Rodgers helped lead Green Bay on an eight-game winning streak that involved two big wins in the playoffs, including a heart-pounding finish against the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys.

Though the season ended suddenly and emphatically in Atlanta this past Sunday, one could consider 2016 a magical year.

But if that was the case this past season with an “easy” schedule, think about what things will be like in 2017 when the Packers will have to not only face their NFC North Division brethren twice, but will have to travel once again to Atlanta and Dallas, as well as to Carolina and Pittsburgh.

That will not be an easy task.

Add to that games at home against Seattle, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Tampa Bay and New Orleans and you’ve got a recipe for one tough season.

If Sunday was any indication that the Packers’ defense is susceptible to the big play, can you imagine how Dak Prescott and Matt Ryan will feel when they see Green Bay on the schedule once again next season.

They are probably already licking their chops.

OK, so a lot can happen between today and next fall, but taking a look at next year’s list of opponents has me quaking in my boots.

Though the exact dates and times have not yet been determined and won’t be announced until this spring, it will be interesting to see how the league schedules Green Bay.

Given the fact that the Packers made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game, Green Bay will most likely have its share of prime time games.

Looking into my crystal ball, I see Sunday Night and Sunday late afternoon games in the Packers future.

You can probably be assured that the matchups with Atlanta and Dallas will be set for prime time and I wouldn’t be surprised if games against Baltimore, Carolina, Seattle and even Cincinnati could be pushed to the late afternoon or night slots.

Of course, depending on the NFC North Division race, any of the matchups with the Vikings, Bears or Lions could make it to the prime slot.

Those types of games don’t make the schedule any easier.

Much has to be done in Titletown before the start of the 2017 regular season, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That’s what the offseason is for.

But when the ball kicks off for the 2017 regular season the schedule that is sure to face the Packers will be a tough one …

However, we have seen schedules like this before and watched as the Packers have found ways to win big games.

We suspect that will once again be the case in 2017 as the Packers drive once more toward a berth in the Super Bowl – the ultimate goal.

In the meantime, here is a look at the teams the Packers will face in 2017.

HOME: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Seattle AWAY: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Dallas

