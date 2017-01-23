Grading The Hiring Of Greg Manusky As Washington Redskins Defensive Coordinator

The Washington Redskins made an important move on Sunday by bringing in a new defensive coordinator. Greg Manusky will be replacing Joe Barry as the Redskins move forward with their offseason plans.

The biggest storyline of the Washington Redskins offseason thus far has been their search for a new defensive coordinator. After a terrible performance in 2017, the team got rid of the embattled Joe Barry in hopes of finding a new candidate for the job. Redskins fans were generally happy with the decision and hoped that the team could land one of the big names on the market.

Well, the team was not exactly able to do that. They ended up hiring internally and moved Greg Manusky up from the outside linebackers coach position. He will serve as the defensive coordinator for the team. This will mark the fourth different NFL team he has held that role for.

The hire of Manusky was something that the team had to do a lot of research about prior to making a move. That said, we did a little bit of research into Manusky too, to see why the team chose to hire him. Without further ado, here is a look at the grade for the hiring of Manusky.

The Case Against Manusky

Part of the problem with Manusky is that he was an internal hire. Most of the time, an internal hire comes after a team loses a top coordinator after a great season. However, the Redskins defense fared very poorly last year, so it makes sense that the fans would want to move on from the whole staff.

It also does not help Manusky’s cause that his career numbers are nothing more than average. He has had two top 10 scoring defenses over the course of nine different seasons, but he has never had a top 10 defense in terms of yards allowed. Considering that the Redskins were one of the bottom five teams in yardage last season, they could be in for another tough year if they do not get the personnel upgrades they need.

Another concerning part of the search was that the team really did not have many strong options outside of Manusky. Wade Phillips and Gus Bradley were rumored to be candidates, but neither expressed a serious interest in the Redskins. Instead, the team paraded in many retread options. None of them were really all that exciting. One could argue that the team settled on promoting Manusky, though that may not necessarily be fair to his body of work.

Still, the Redskins did have a reason for hiring Manusky. It ended up being that the case for him was stronger than the case against him.

The Case For Manusky

The two biggest selling points for Manusky are his relationship to the organization and his experience. In terms of his experience, he has been a defensive coordinator for three teams over the course of nine seasons. While he has not ever had a truly elite defense, he has done some solid things that have led the Redskins to believe that he is the top guy available for the job.

In terms of his relationship to the organization, Manusky was a former player for the Redskins and also coached the outside linebackers for the team last year. The outside linebackers were arguably the best part of their defense, and Manusky deserves a lot of credit for the work he did with Trent Murphy. Having continuity could help the team and allow other positional groups to improve at a more rapid rate.

Aside from the continuity, the Redskins are also retaining a coach that seems to be generally well liked by his players. ESPN’s John Keim had the following to say about Manusky’s existing relationship with his players.

When players wondered about Barry’s future, several of them hoped Manusky would be the replacement if there indeed was a move. They liked playing for him and loved his passionate and energetic personality. The Redskins want to be more aggressive. That won’t mean just more blitzes — it’s about a style of play and coverages. The Redskins would like to use their length more at corner, with a lot of them preferring to play more press coverages.

If this is true, the Redskins may be able to get more effort out of their players than they got under the reign of Barry. This is not to say that Barry could not motivate his guys, but Manusky just has a better track record of doing so. It also helps that he is both a relatively fresh face, but also a guy that is familiar with most of the players in the locker room.

Manusky’s scheme also could be a good fit, as Keim mentioned. If Manusky can play a style that better suits what his players do well, then the team should naturally improve. An aggressive defense could reinvigorate the team and really get the defense to play at a higher level.

Grade For Hiring Manusky

At the end of the day, it seems like the hiring of Manusky will generally be more good than bad for the Redskins. Jay Gruden will end up retaining a man he knows to do an important job in a critical season for him. They made the hire early enough that Manusky can really start to recruit some of his top staff options. He already added Jim Tomsula, so he appears to be off to a good start.

At the same time, Manusky was far from the best option on the market. He may have been one of the stronger coaches that the Redskins were able to tempt, but the fact that they could not even get an interview from Phillips was concerning. He had been a finalist for the job back in 2015 and his son, Wes, is the team’s tight ends coach. Also, not being able to land Bradley hurt, as the veteran defensive coach waited for the perfect fit to open up.

Overall, it seems that Manusky is going to be an average to slightly above average hire. However, the whole process did not go as the Redskins initially wanted it to. For that reason, the hire will be slightly downgraded, solely because the team did not accomplish its goals in the search.

Grade For Hiring Manusky: C

