Grading the Carolina Panthers 2016 NFL Draft Class After Rookie Year

With their season officially in the books, it’s time to take a look at the grades the Carolina Panthers’ 2016 NFL Draft class earned during their rookie campaigns.

Boy, 2016 was a disappointing year for the Carolina Panthers. They earned a trip to the Super Bowl, only to get embarrassed by an aging quarterback on the verge of retirement. Then, they followed up that 15-1 season with a pitiful 6-10 showing.

While this season was one the franchise would like to forget, there are some positives to take away from it. Several young players emerged as rising stars, including a couple of high-upside rookies. That’s why it seems only right to grade out the Panthers’ most recent rookie class.

It may have been small (only five players), but Carolina’s haul during the 2016 NFL Draft was certainly intriguing. They landed an underrated talent at defensive tackle, and a handful of potential-laden cornerbacks to help replace Josh Norman. There was also a project at tight end, but not much was expected of him to begin with.

For a team with limited picks and positioning at the end of each round, the Panthers didn’t do too shabby. With that in mind, let’s give out grades for the Panthers’ 2016 draft class.

Round 1: Vernon Butler, DT

2016 Stats: 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defended, 1 fumble recovered, 2 kicks blocked

I had very high hopes for Vernon Butler when Carolina made him a first-round pick. The Louisiana State product looked like a sleeper with superstar potential, so it made sense for the Panthers to gamble on the young defensive tackle. Unfortunately, his rookie season was rather disappointing. In fact, Butler failed to make much of an impact despite numerous opportunities.

Playing behind Kawaan Short and Star Lotulelei doesn’t help, but it’s not like the Panthers didn’t put him on the field in 2016. He saw 226 defensive snaps, and showed some potential as an interior pass rusher. His performance as a run defender, though, left something to be desired for a first-round pick.

Butler also battled a high-ankle sprain in the middle of the year that cost him five games. The early-season injury was a significant setback, but it’s no excuse for his lack of effectiveness and production.

Overall, Butler failed to live up to expectations. Hopefully he can get healthy and stay there in 2017, because he’s got a lot to prove heading into his sophomore year. Still, we can’t be too pessimistic considering the potential he displayed during his college career.

Grade: C

Round 2: James Bradberry, CB

2016 Stats: 59 tackles, 10 passes defended, 2 INTs

For a second-round cornerback, the Panthers couldn’t have asked for much more. James Bradberry came to Carolina, took the number previously held by Norman, and asserted himself as the team’s top cornerback.

It truly was an impressive showing from a guy who many (myself included) considered a reach in the second round. Not only did he step into the No. 1 role as a rookie and shine, but he helped keep the Panthers’ struggling pass defense afloat.

Obvious he had his struggles during the year, which you can expect from any rookie cornerback. However, he looked more confident as the season progresses and make some big plays against top receivers. Need evidence? Watch these playmaking skills on a big-time interception from Bradberry, courtesy of Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton.

All in all, there’s a lot to like about Bradberry’s long-term outlook. The Carolina defense was a mess this year, but the second-rounder clearly stood out as one of the lone bright spots.

The best part of Bradberry’s rookie campaign? According to Pro Football Focus, he graded out better than Norman. The future is very bright for the Panthers’ young cornerback, who is quickly emerging as one of the league’s top up-and-coming cover men.

Grade: A

Round 3: Daryl Worley, CB

2016 Stats: 88 tackles, 1 sack, 9 passes defended, 1 INT

It’s not very often one team hits homeruns with two cornerbacks in the same draft. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the Panthers, who appear to have found future stars in both Bradberry and Daryl Worley.

Carolina’s third-round pick was another pleasant surprise, quickly taking over as one of the two starters and never looking back. Throughout his first year in the league, he did little more than make plays in coverage and excel as a run defender on the outside.

Take this stat into consideration—Worley finished the year with the second most tackles among all cornerbacks. He also had the third most tackles among all rookies. The West Virginia product was excellent at wrapping up opposing ball carriers, earning Pro Football Focus’ 13th-highest grade against the run by a cornerback.

Throughout the year, Worley may not have been the more consistent of the Panthers’ rookie cornerbacks. However, he appears to have a better knack for making big plays. Regardless, the two should form an exciting duo that could help the Carolina defense get back on track sooner rather than later. Worley proved he’s ready to be a long-term starter in Carolina. It’s all uphill from here.

Grade: A

Round 5: Zack Sanchez, CB

2016 Stats: 9 tackles

Coming out of Oklahoma, there were some concerns about Zack Sanchez’s potential as a legitimate NFL cornerback. While he showed serious playmaking ability, his skills and consistency in coverage were routinely brought into question.

It became apparent early on he still needed a lot of work to contribute at the next level. Despite being a fifth-round pick, Sanchez failed to make the 53-man roster, landing on the practice squad for the first four weeks of the 2016 season.

Then, he was suddenly pulled up and thrust into a starting role for the Panthers following the release of Bene Benwikere. It was a surprising move, but one that offered the former Sooner an opportunity to prove his worth. While he wasn’t a complete disaster, he didn’t exactly shine either.

Much like Worley, Sanchez showed well against the run. However, his coverage skills were put to the test—and they failed. The rookie looked overwhelmed against the pass, and ended up finding his way into a reserve role before long. After seven weeks on the roster, Sanchez ended up on IR. I still believe Sanchez has a future in this league, but he’s got a lot of work to do. He’ll need to improve significantly as a sophomore to earn serious snaps.

Grade: C+

Round 7: Beau Sandland, TE

2016 Stats: Cut before regular season, signed with Packers practice squad in November

In the seventh round of the NFL Draft, picks are pretty much made based on potential. More often than not, players selected are projects with some upside but not much promise of short-term production.

That was exactly the case with Beau Sandland, the Panthers’ seventh-round pick in 2016. The Montana St. product was a project from the get-go, expected to hang around on the practice squad until he was ready to contribute in a couple of years. Obviously it didn’t pan out that way.

Instead, Sandland failed to make the 53-man roster, getting the ax before his rookie season even began. He spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad until he was cut in November. Two days later, the Packers added him to their practice squad.

The former Bobcat was an intriguing tight end prospect with loads of athleticism and measurable upside. However, Carolina obviously didn’t see enough to keep him around, losing him to Green Bay in the process. I can’t grade this pick too harshly considering Sandland was picked as nothing more than a project. You can’t set your sights too high with a seventh-round selection, as evidenced by this one.

Grade: C-

