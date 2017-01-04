Grading The Baltimore Ravens 2016 Rookie Draft Class

I take a look at the Ravens 2016 draft class and grade how they have contributed to the team so far

If any team knows how to draft NFL talent, it is the Baltimore Ravens.

They have built their franchise on developing players through the draft. Year in and year out Ravens fans put their trust into general manager Ozzie Newsome and the front office to draft quality NFL players.

Picks have payed off like Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs. But there also have been busts like Sergio Kindle, Terrance Cody, and Matt Elam. Sometimes you can never tell how a player will turn out, no matter how much scouting you have done on them.

This year, the Ravens had a pretty good draft class. They found talent in later rounds that helped contribute right away. The future is looking bright.

I take a look at the Ravens most recent draft class and grade how they performed and impacted the team this season.

Ronnie Stanley (T, Notre Dame)

With one of their highest picks in years, the Ravens addressed a big problem with the 6th overall pick, and that was the offensive line. Inconsistent play from tackle Eugene Monroe meant something needed to change.

After losing out on Ezekiel Elliot, Joey Bosa, and Jalen Ramsey, the Ravens did what they do best and drafted the next best available player: Ronnie Stanley.

Ronnie Stanley had an impressive rookie season. Other than missing 4 games with a nagging foot injury, he started every other game for the Ravens. His adjustment to the speed of the game came with growing pains, but he was able to overcome them. He finished out the season playing on a very high level. For a rookie, he was able to hold his own against some of the NFL’s best defensive ends and linebackers.

Stanley is the foundation for the Ravens offensive line. He is the key to protecting Joe Flacco as he enters his later years in the NFL.

I expect to continue to improve and become a brick wall on the field. If it were not for the missed games, I would give him an A.

Grade: B+

Kamalei Correa (LB, Boise State)

This was an interesting pick. The Ravens moved up 6 spots to draft Correa, skipping out on other high talented linebacker prospects.

Correa saw a considerable amount of reps during the off-season and it was expected that he would fill the void of Daryl Smith from last season. To much of a surprise, undrafted rookie Zachary Orr outperformed him and became the starter next to C.J. Mosely.

This season Correa played in 9 games, but only recorded 4 tackles. He saw action on special teams while others like Orr and McClellan filled the linebacker role. The Ravens placed him on injured reserve with a rib injury on December 24th, ending his rookie season.

There is no doubt that Correa had a disappointing rookie season. When Ozzie and company drafted the linebacker in the 2nd round, they were expecting him to come in and play this season.

Grade: C-

Bronson Kaufusi (DE, BYU)

With their only pick in the 3rd round, the Ravens went defensive and took Bronson Kaufusi.

In his final season at BYU, Kaufusi exploded with 11 sacks, causing him to shoot up NFL draft boards.

It was hoped that the defensive end would be able to get reps in games and learn under the veteran pass rushers but unfortunately he never got that chance. In early August, Kaufusi broke his ankle during a drill in practice. It was an early and disappointing end to his rookie season in the NFL.

Luckily, broken ankles heal over time and the rookie should be expected to be back next season. He will be competing for time against Lawrence Guy and Brent Urban at the defensive end position.

Since there was no game time for Kaufusi, it’s hard to give him a grade here. I do still like his potential at 6’6″ and 285 pounds.

Grade: C

Tavon Young (CB, Temple)

The Ravens had 4 picks in the 4th round and the first came on Tavon Young. It took 4 rounds, but the Ravens finally addressed their corner-back situation. At only 5’10” there was concern about his lack of size, but Young quickly shut those down.

Young had arguably the best season out of the rookie draft class. He appeared in all 2016 games for the Ravens, notching 53 tackles and 2 interceptions.

The numbers do not do the rookie justice, because he was even more impressive when you watched him on the field. Young stepped up in the absence of Jimmy Smith and played very well. There were times he struggled because of his size, but made up for it with his grit and determination.

Young adds much needed talent to a depleted Ravens secondary. He along with Jimmy Smith will have high expectations going into next season. Both need to stay healthy for the Raven’s defense to play well.

Grade: A-