Grading Howie Roseman’s 2016 personnel decisions

Howie Roseman is back in charge of the roster. Here he receives his first report card as vice president of football operations.

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president of football Howie Roseman is an interesting story. Once an ambitious high school student dreaming of working for an NFL team, he has risen to the top of the Eagles’ front office.

After joining the Eagles as an intern in 2000, Roseman worked all the way up from dealing with minor salary cap issues, to the general manager in 2010.

If Roseman had entrance music, my I suggest Drake’s “Started from the Bottom”?

Losing a power struggle for control of the roster with Chip Kelly in 2014 resulted in a one-year hiatus for Roseman, although he was technically “promoted” to vice president of football operations, where he was only in charge of salary cap management and the trainers staff.

Kelly was fired after just one year of roster control, going 7-9 while blowing up almost everything Roseman and Andy Reid had built.

Roseman was suddenly back at the top, only this time with a significant pay raise, and a fancy new title.

Owner Jeffrey Lurie, whose patience has clearly gotten shorter and shorter, preached the importance of accountability when justifying the removal of Chip Kelly from the organization.

Although Lurie has stated Roseman will be held to the same standard, the long-time owner seems to be more patient and encouraging of Roseman’s patient approach.

Is his ideology working?

Re-signings: B+

Zach Ertz:

Roseman re-signed the fourth-year tight end to a five-year extension worth up to $42.5 million, $20 million of which was guaranteed. The extension made Ertz the sixth highest paid tight end in the league.

Despite the lack of weapons around Carson Wentz, Ertz was a bright spot for the Eagles in 2016. The former second-round pick led the Eagles in both receptions (78) and receiving yards (816) along with four touchdown receptions.

Ertz has shown a knack for turning it up a notch later on in the season which will be key when the Eagles are ready for a playoff run.

The Stanford product averaged almost six receptions a game in December and scored three of four touchdowns in the final month of the year.

Looking at the other tight ends right behind Ertz in average salary, it seems Roseman made a great investment for Ertz to be a long-term target for Wentz down the road.

Grade: A

Vinny Curry:

Despite being a role player on defense in passing situations, the 2012 second-round pick signed a five-year extension with $23 million dollars guaranteed in the spring.

Like Ertz, Curry is a former draft pick of Roseman who has stated the importance of building around homegrown players.

This signing was more about potential as Curry never was a starter under Chip Kelly.

Curry only finished with 2.5 sacks in 2016 and couldn’t break out in what was seen as a better scheme fit for the fourth year Marshall product under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Year one under this extension didn’t go as planned for Curry or Roseman for that matter as this extension has helped put the Eagles in a tough salary cap situation.

If an increased role is granted on the line as expected with Connor Barwin likely being a salary cap casualty this off-season, I still think this extension makes sense for the Eagles in the long run.

Remember, Curry did finish with 9 sacks in 2014 despite being a rotational player in Billy Davis‘s defense.

Grade: B

Lane Johnson:

The opinion on this extension differs depending on who you talk to.

The former fourth overall pick was another homegrown talent that Roseman wanted to lock up as part of the future core. Johnson and the Eagles were dominating, finishing 3-1 before the Sooner product was suspended for 10 games.

The Eagles only won two games without him, killing any playoff hopes.

There isn’t any doubt about Johnson’s talent, but one more suspension and the Eagles won’t have their franchise tackle for two years.

With Lane Johnson: 27.7 PPG, 230.2 Pass YPG, 117.7 Rush YPG

Without Lane Johnson: 20.1 PPG, 220.4 Pass YPG, 110.7 Rush YPG

Given the suspensions, this extension has a lower grade compared to if Johnson played all 16 games (possibly resulting in a playoff berth).

Grade: B+

Darren Sproles:

This extension was about setting a precedent more than anything else when you look at Roseman’s statement after signing the veteran back to a one-year extension.

“When you talk about leadership, work ethic, character, and then production—he’s made the last two Pro Bowls—he just exemplifies everything that we want to be and as we look at it,” Roseman said. “He’s so important to this team on and off the field, it’s a no brainer from our perspective.”

Sproles finished with 865 total yards from scrimmage and was once again a go-to weapon for the Eagles in both the passing and rushing game.

The 33-year-old veteran was key in the development of Wentz in his rookie season.

With one more year left on the extension, Sproles announced he will retire after the 2017 season.

Normally giving out contracts to send a message isn’t a smart way to do business, however the impact Sproles has on and off the field is very valuable for a young team like the Eagles.

Grade: B-

Brent Celek

A new three-year deal worth $13 million was awarded to the third longest tenured Eagle.

Although Celek still has a big impact in the run game and as a leader, the Eagles have two young, productive tight ends in Zach Ertz and Trey Burton that need to get more snaps over Celek.

The 31-year-old’s receiving ability has dropped each year, only recording 14 receptions in 2016.

Grade: D

Malcolm Jenkins

This may have been the best extension by Roseman.

Jenkins has been one of the most effective players both on and off the field since joining the Eagles in 2014. 2016 was no different as Jenkins finished with 3 interceptions, including two for touchdowns.

Roseman locked up Jenkins for another four years with $21 million in guaranteed money, making him a cornerstone for years to come.

Grade: A

QB Sam Bradford

At first this move enraged me. Bradford was never someone I thought a franchise could build around.

His ceiling is low, his mindset on how to play the quarterback position is extremely conservative and just wasn’t somebody I thought fit in Philadelphia.

Once Chip Kelly, the man who traded for Bradford was fired, all hopes that the Eagles would move from Bradford were revived.

However when Roseman handed Bradford a two-year deal worth $35 million, $22 million of which was guaranteed as well as an $11 million signing bonus, many Eagles fans were ready to rebel.

The Eagles are still paying Bradford the signing bonus, but after the trade with the Minnesota Vikings where Bradford was shipped off for a 1st round pick, the move actually looks pretty solid.

Without that signing, the Eagles would not have been able to recoup the first round draft pick given away in the Wentz deal. Not only that but Roseman may not have had leverage over the Cleveland Browns when moving up to the second overall pick if he doesn’t have a starting QB to fall back on if Cleveland asked for too much.

At the time of the signing no trades could be foreseen, this grade is lower then the impact it actually had during the season.

Grade: B

Free Agency: C+

Rodney McLeod:

Roseman inked McLeod to a five-year, $37 million deal, pairing the high-flying safety up with Pro Bowler Malcolm Jenkins.

Although McLeod was criticized at the end of the year for his lack of effort in the red zone, the production was there all season.

McLeod finished third on the team with 87 tackles to go with 3 interceptions and a sack.

Despite Philadelphia’s corners giving up big plays, McLeod was able to stop a lot of plays from turning into touchdowns.

McLeod allows Roseman to focus on fixing the cornerback position through the draft as he and Jenkins can hold down the fort at safety for a long time.

Grade: A-

Brandon Brooks:

The former Texans right guard was the most efficient Eagles lineman on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Brooks was ranked as the 25th best offensive lineman in the NFL.

In 14 games played, Brooks only allowed 15 QB pressures and was penalized only 3 times.

If he can overcome the anxiety issues that sidelined the veteran for two games, Roseman will have found a big-time interior lineman who was very efficient in both pass protection and the running game.

Grade: A

Nigel Bradham:

Unless you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, odds are when the Eagles signed Bradham you didn’t have much of an initial reaction.

Bradham was very productive in Jim Schwartz’s defense during the 2014-15 season while in Buffalo, finishing with 66 tackles, two sacks and seven pass deflections to go along with an interception.

In Bradham’s first year with the Eagles, he was able to have a career season on the field, leading the team in tackles with 102, two sacks and an interception.

Off the field issues did cause a distraction for the team. Bradham was in a physical altercation with a pool boy over the summer, and was charged for carrying a concealed weapon at an airport.

On the field, however, this was another solid signing for Roseman.

Grade: B

Leodis McKelvin:

This was a horrible signing. As someone who was raised in a Buffalo Bills household, I have seen my fair share of McKelvin biting on the first move and seeing his receiver 30 yards behind him.

The Eagles were ranked as PFF’s worst secondary and a lot of it was on McKelvin.

Listen to this stat. McKelvin gave up the most yardage per snap in the NFL, four times as much as the second highest which belonged to Vikings corner Terrence Newman.

This was not Roseman’s proudest move.

Best move on from McKelvin in the offseason.

Grade: F

Ron Brooks:

Sensing a trend with some of these signings? Jim Schwartz clearly had say in who Roseman brought in on defense.

Brooks was another former Bill brought over to help the transition back to a 4-3 front under Schwartz.

Brooks never had a role on defense for the Bills, mainly contributing on special teams. It was a different story in Philadelphia however as Brooks became the starting slot corner, allowing Malcolm Jenkins to stay at safety.

Despite how effective Brooks was on the field, his absence from the defense forced Jenkins to play in the slot, pushing Jaylen Watkins at safety.

His injury hurt the Eagles more then fans may have realized.

Grade: C

Stefen Wisniewski

Despite some questionable remarks about playing time early on in the season, the veteran guard/center actually played pretty well in limited action at left guard this season.

Wisniewski started six games for the Eagles and worked very well with Jason Peters and Jason Kelce.

Wisniewski was especially efficient in the run game as the Eagles finished 11th in total rushing despite the lack of a real bell cow at running back.

Grade: B

Chase Daniel:

Nobody else was coming to Chase Daniel with a $7 million per year contract like the Eagles did.

Doug Pederson is comfortable with Daniel, who backed up Alex Smith in Kansas City when Pederson was the offensive coordinator, so bringing him in to help transition into the new offense made sense, but the cost was far too much.

Daniel is the 26th highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Let that sink in for a minute.

Daniel is an undersized quarterback with a below average arm. It is logical to bring him in as a backup, but the amount of money Roseman gave him was a huge error in reading the market.

Grade: D-

Rueben Randle:

The fall of Randle is one of the more peculiar situations in the NFL.

It was only a year ago that Randle was a starting receiver for the New York Giants and although he wasn’t dominating, he did have 938 yards in 2014, and 797 in 2015.

How he went from a solid second receiver to not getting open once in the Eagles preseason, and eventually getting cut is a mystery.

Randle was a guy that just looked like he didn’t want to play football anymore.

Despite Roseman and Pederson saying they wanted to go young at wide receiver, I believe Randle was signed with the expectations he would become a starter at wide receiver.

Grade: F

Chris Givens:

Another failure at wide receiver by Howie Roseman. Givens was supposed to be the deep threat the Eagles were severely lacking, but that never panned out.

Givens was cut in the preseason, but it is hard to say if he would have made an impact during the season with Carson Wentz.

At the time, Sam Bradford was starting at QB. Bradford isn’t an aggressive passer that pushes the ball downfield so the need for Givens was small.

Perhaps if Roseman knew he could trade Bradford and go with Wentz as history projected, Givens may have had a role on this team.

For that “what if”, Givens gets a D rather than an F

Grade: D

2016 Draft Class: A-

1st Round: Carson Wentz

This is the move that will define Howie Roseman with the Eagles.

Say what you want about the Chase Daniel signing or the Leodis McKelvin signing. This move is far more important than those or any other transaction Roseman has made or will ever make in his career.

The Eagles moved up twice to land Wentz with the second overall pick, which had some criticism as Wentz came out of North Dakota State of the FCS. Not many people knew much about Wentz, but almost every draft expert agreed he had all the tools to be a successful QB in the NFL.

At first Wentz was set to have an NFL version of a redshirt freshman season. However a last-second trade with the Vikings allowed Wentz to take the reigns and start all 16 games in 2016.

Wentz finished with 3,782 yards, 16 touchdowns and a 62.4 completion percentage.

He broke records, finishing with the most completions by any rookie quarterback in NFL history, as well as having the longest streak of completions without an interception.

Get this. In 16 games, Wentz attempted 607 throws. In four seasons with North Dakota State, Wentz attempted 612.

The reps and film Wentz was able to collect in his rookie year will advance his development much faster then if the original plan of red shirting him stood in place.

Despite having the worst receiving core in the NFL, Wentz showed a lot of positive signs that show he is the future of the franchise.

Whether it was his play against the blitz, pocket movement, or accuracy on anticipation throws, Wentz proved if Roseman builds any sort of talented receiving core and running back group around him, the former Bison signal caller could lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl.

Grade: A+++++++++++++

3rd round: Isaac Seumalo

This was another really solid pick in Roseman’s first year back running the draft board for the Eagles.

Coming out of Oregon State, Seumalo was an extremely versatile lineman who played tackle, guard and center. Seumalo showed that versatility in nine games with the Eagles, four of which he started at left guard. He also filled in at right tackle, and was the sixth lineman in power formations.

Roseman’s decision on Jason Kelce and Allen Barbre‘s future could be impacted by the knowledge that Seumalo can play both guard and center at the NFL level.

Grade: B+

5th round: Wendell Smallwood

Although I don’t see Smallwood as a starting running back that can get 20 carries a game, he is the perfect change-of-pace back that is used in a committee

Smallwood finished the season with 77 carries, 312 yards and a touchdown, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

The former West Virginia back also contributed on special teams, showing his explosiveness on a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown against the Redskins in Week 6.

Depending on Roseman’s plan at RB, Smallwood may be in line for a bigger role in 2017.

Grade: B

5th round: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Lets just all agree to call him ‘Big V’ because I am not going to spell that name out for the next five years.

Big V got off to a disastrous start against the Redskins in Week 6 when Ryan Kerrigan gashed the rookie, recording 2.5 sacks. However, Big V improved each week while starting six games at right tackle in place of the suspended Lane Johnson.

When Jason Peters decides to hang it up, Johnson will move over to left tackle and Big V played well enough to make Roseman consider him as the right tackle of the future.

Grade: C+

7th round: Jalen Mills

Besides Carson Wentz, this may be my favorite pick by Roseman.

Mills fell to the seventh round due to character concerns coming out of LSU. Mills was nothing but a good teammate on and off the field, actually becoming a leader with Malcolm Jenkins in the secondary.

Mr. Finger Wag became a fan favorite for playing an aggressive style, making up for his lack of speed while covering some of the NFL’s best wide receivers including Antonio Brown, Odell Beckham Jr., and Julio Jones. None of whom got into the end zone against Mills.

Mills could start on the outside next season, replacing Mr. and Mrs. Burnt Toast (Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll).

The fact that Roseman was able to find five potential starters in his first draft as VP of football operations, despite not having a second-round pick shows Roseman’s football knowledge may be better than expected.

Grade: A

Trades: B+

Byron Maxwell and Kiko Alonso to Miami:

Roseman loves to make deals and the first of 2016 with the Miami Dolphins was a good one. The Eagles moved cornerback Byron Maxwell and linebacker Kiko Alonso to the Dolphins, who were both brought in the previous season by Chip Kelly.

The Eagles made Maxwell one of the highest paid corners in the NFL despite having a below average first season in Philadelphia.

Alonso could not stay healthy after being traded to the Eagles for Philadelphia legend LeSean McCoy.

Not only did Roseman get the hefty Maxwell contract off the books, but he also was able to move up five spots in the first round as Miami gave the Eagles the 8th overall pick in exchange for the 13th and the two players.

Alonso and Maxwell actually had surprisingly solid seasons in Miami but this trade was worth it considering the Eagles used the 8th pick to help move up to two, and select Wentz.

Not to mention the Eagles would certainly have no salary cap space with Maxwell’s contract.

Grade: B

Eagles move up to second overall pick in trade with Cleveland:

When looking at some of the trades where a team “sells the farm” to draft a quarterback, this trade isn’t nearly as bad.

The Rams made a trade right before the Eagles moving up to the first overall pick in a trade with the Titans.

Lets compare the two trades.

The Eagles gave Cleveland 1st, 3rd and 4th-round picks in 2016, a 1st in 2017, and a 2nd in 2018.

The Rams gave Tennessee a 1st, 2nd, 2nd, and 3rd in 2016, in addition to a 1st and 3rd in 2017.

Philadelphia was able to recoup the 2017 first round pick in a trade with Minnesota making this deal look even better.

Essentially for Carson Wentz, the Eagles gave up a 3rd (Philadelphia had two 3rd round picks however) and 4th in 2016, and a 2nd in 2018.

Not bad at all.

Grade: A

Eagles trade for Dorial Green-Beckham:

This was a low risk, high reward trade that after year one, doesn’t seem to have any reward in it.

Howie Roseman traded backup tackle Dennis Kelly for second year wideout Dorial Green-Beckham.

The 6’6″ giant has all the potential to be a great receiver in the NFL, but that potential wasn’t close to being reached in 2016.

DGB finished with 36 receptions for 392 yards and two touchdowns.

The former Missouri standout dropped four passes this season and finished with an average yards-per-catch of 10.9, a significant drop off from his rookie year in Tennessee where he finished with a 17.2 average.

Although DGB wasn’t Agholor and actually created separation at times, he and Wentz never were on the same page as the rookie QB clearly lost faith in his outside receivers.

For a 6’6″ receiver, DGB struggled far too much in tracking balls through the air.

A significant drop-off in his second year was not what Roseman had in mind. Nonetheless Dennis Kelly was the compensation for a receiver with more potential then anyone in the league.

Grade: B+

Eagles trade 2015 2nd round pick Eric Rowe after one season:

This might be my least favorite move by Roseman.

The Eagles gave up on 2015 second round pick Eric Rowe, trading the former Utah product to New England for a fourth round pick in 2018.

It seems the only reason Rowe was traded by Roseman, was simply because he was a Chip Kelly guy and not someone Jim Schwartz wanted to play in his defense.

Despite an impressive rookie season where Rowe showed potential as a productive press corner, finishing with five pass deflections and an interception, Roseman and the Eagles preferred to go with Mr. and Mrs. Burnt Toast in Leodis McKelvin and Nolan Carroll.

Even Roseman’s reasoning as to why the Eagles traded Rowe didn’t make any sense, talking about the need to move him if they didn’t want to extend his contract in a few years.

“When we sat down and discussed the offer, we really started thinking about as we sat at that time, the likelihood that we’d sign him to an extension,” Roseman said. “We want to build this team with some continuity. We felt at that time, we weren’t going to sign him to an extension. And to be able to get that value for him and possibly add someone who would be here for a longer period of time, made sense for where we were.”

How could Roseman know they wouldn’t sign him after just five career starts?

He justified it by saying they had to make a decision based on the tape they had. That is why you don’t trade an asset like that in only his second season.

This was simply a move to ditch a “Chip Kelly guy” who has already started nine games for the Patriots and is contributing to what could be a potential super bowl champion.

Grade: F

Eagles trade Sam Bradford to Minnesota for ’17 1st round pick:

It was like Christmas morning waking up on a Saturday afternoon, learning Sleeves was headed to Minnesota.

After Teddy Bridgewater blew out his knee, the Vikings decided they needed to make a splash trading their first round pick in 2017 for the former Heisman trophy winner.

The Eagles were able to regain a first round pick in 2017 as they gave up their own first in Cleveland trade that allowed Philadelphia to select Carson Wentz second overall.

Not only did Roseman regain a first, the Eagles were able to watch their investment at QB, Carson Wentz start in 16 games. That is priceless experience and film that speeds up the development of Wentz significantly.

After this move, any had Howie Roseman as the leading candidate for executive of the year.

Grade: A+

Overall Grade: B+

Howie Roseman has a lot of skeptics and it is justified. Throughout his career in Philadelphia, Roseman has proven to be a pain to work with, and his personnel moves have been questionable at best.

It seems that Roseman learned a lot from his year off and did some great things in 2016, fixing a roster that was stripped razor thin of talented players by Chip Kelly.

Finding a franchise quarterback is the most important part and with Carson Wentz, Roseman may have found the Eagles’ next great QB.

Year two of the Roseman regime will be interesting. With some salary cap restrictions, Roseman will have to draft well, and find some explosive playmakers on both sides of the ball in order to fully maximize the prime years of players like Fletcher Cox, Carson Wentz and Jordan Hicks.

The VP of football operations stressed this team is going all in on a Lombardi trophy. The Eagles won’t settle for 10-6 and a one and done playoff appearance anymore. The mindset of this team is to win a championship and I believe Roseman can be the guy to help get them there.

