Go Broncos? Why KC needs the No. 2 seed for postseason success

On this episode of the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast, Joshua Brisco looks ahead to Week 17 and talks about Chiefs-Chargers, Broncos-Raiders and the importance of the No. 2 seed for Kansas City.



No need to rush to your nearest sporting goods store to grab some orange and blue memorabilia, but Chiefs fans should be rooting all-out for the Broncos this Sunday. If the Chiefs take care of business in San Diego and the Broncos can hold off the Derek Carr-less Raiders, the Chiefs are looking at a bye week and a home game in the playoffs.

But if the Chiefs don’t get the two seed, what happens? Does it really matter?

Yes. Yes it absolutely does.

On this episode of RTK, hear how the Chiefs can keep the Chargers losing and why the Broncos will pull off the victory against the Oakland Raiders to send the Chiefs to the top of the AFC playoff picture.

