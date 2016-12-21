GMen HQ Catches Up With Philly Football Talk On Eagles-Giants

The New York Giants (10-4) look to continue their ride to the NFL playoffs. This week, Big Blue travels down the New Jersey Turnpike to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (5-9). GMen HQ caught up with Jon Marks of Philly Football Talk to talk about the game.

GMen HQ: There’s a lot of controversy with Doug Pederson going for a two point

conversion against the Baltimore Ravens, when the Eagles could have tied the game and sent it to overtime with a PAT. What are your thoughts?

Jon Marks: If the Eagles had 7 or 8 wins, there is no way they would have went for two, but since they are out running for the playoffs, they decided to roll the dice. The Eagles had scored the last 10 points and had some momentum, I would have liked to see Wentz get the ball in overtime. You have to coach the game the right way, regardless of record. So make the right move, kick the extra point, and get ready for overtime.

GMen HQ: After a fast start, Carson Wentz has slowed down considerably. After not throwing an interception in September, now he has 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on the year. How would you rate his first year overall?

Jon Marks: Wentz has obviously taken a step backwards in the 2nd half of the season. Some of it is concerning, but it’s impossible to make judgments when the young fella has had to play with a patchwork offensive line and little talent on offense. I see many positives for Wentz’s rookie season, but he has a lot of work to do with his mechanics in the offseason. Overall, I see a pretty good rookie campaign that he can build upon.

GMen HQ: Who has been the most improved player for the Eagles this season? What players might be playing for their jobs on Thursday?

Jon Marks: That’s a tough question because the Eagles peaked in week 3 and there really isn’t a young player who has played better as the season has progressed. If I have to take a player, defensive end Brandon Graham had a really good season, but has fizzled the last few weeks.

GMen HQ: What do you make of Malcolm Jenkins comment the “he doesn’t play for Doug Pederson”?

Jon Marks: The comment was in response to Pederson saying the not everyone played with maximum effort in their loss to the Bengals. This was after Cincinnati scored on their first six possessions.I don’t think the players quit, but they certainly didn’t come out with any urgency or energy with the season on the line. Jenkins can take exception to the comment, but I watched the game and I certainly didn’t see maximum effort by everyone.

GMen HQ: Give us a prediction for the game.

Jon Marks: The Eagles have lost 5 straight games and the streak does not end on Thursday. They’ve played their last few two opponents (Redskins/Ravens) tough, but they just don’t have enough bullets left.

Giants 26 Eagles 19

