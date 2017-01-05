Giants vs Packers is a battle of two hot teams

The Giants team is red hot. After starting the season at 2-3 the Giants went 9-2 the rest of the season. The Packers started at 4-6 and finished 10-6 and running the table as Quarterback Aaron Rodgers predicted. The teams made it to the playoffs I’m different ways. Rodgers had perhaps best season of his career throwing 40 touchdown passes and being an MVP candidate. The Giants offense did just enough and the defense played at an elite level. The Giants need the offense to step up if they want to beat the Packers. The Packers need the defense to step up especially in the beat up secondary.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com quoted Jonathan Casillas in a Jan. 2, 2017 article, “I know we lost in Green Bay before,” Casillas said after the Giants knocked the division rival Washington Redskins out of the playoffs on Sunday afternoon. “I know it’s going to be tough playing there.” The Giants understand that is very hard to play in Green Bay but they have won big games their before. Eli Manning played two great games in Green Bay in the playoffs in the past and can do it again. The defense just shut down the Redskins who were the number two ranked offense for much of the season.

Keys for the Giants

The Giants need the offense to be productive. Eli Manning needs to find time in the pocket and needs to make his throws. The Packers secondary has struggled all year and had many injuries Sunday night. Odell Beckham , Sterling Shepard and the rest of the pass catchers have to make plays. The Giants have to run the football. Paul Perkins had over 100 yards Sunday and although the Giants didn’t throw much Sunday it opens up the passing game. The Giants on defense can’t give Aaron Rodgers the time the Lions gave him on Sunday. They need to get to him and force bad throws like they did earlier this season when they held Rodgers to his worst game of the season. Janoris Jenkins intercepted him twice in that game. Landon Collins and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie dominated Sunday. The Giants biggest worry is the offensive line. If the line holds up the Giants can gash them in the secondary. The special teams unit has been great and needs to continue. Field position is big in this type of game. Brad Wing and Dwayne Harris can be a big difference in the Giants advancing.

Keys for the Packers

The Packers struggled on offense in the last meeting but have to like their chances if they score 30+ like they have the last four games. The Packers run game needs to be somewhat productive if the Packers receivers want to have big days against the Giants secondary. The Packers tight ends are inconsistent but so is the Giants defense against tight ends. Defensively the Packers need to contain the Giants receivers. They did it in the first matchup but it will not be easy to do it again. The key to that could be bringing pressure on Eli Manning. When he’s been under pressure this season he hasn’t made the throws. The Packers ability to get to the QB Sunday will be huge.

Anything Can Happen

The Giants and Packers are two teams that no one wants to play right now. They both have experienced winning quarterbacks and are red hot teams. Both teams are very capable of running the table. When the two teams met in the regular season they were different teams. Eli Manning and Aaron Rodgers struggled mightily in the game. You can’t throw out the game but you would think they both play better next time around. The Packers have the better offense and the Giants the better defense. Both teams have strong receivers. Many people feel the winner of this game can make a deep run in the playoffs. With both teams being so good lately it’s anyone’s game.

