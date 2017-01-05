Giants rookie coach McAdoo faces old boss, Packers’ McCarthy

NEW YORK GIANTS (11-5) at GREEN BAY (10-6)

Sunday, 4:40 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE – Packers by 7 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 8-6-2, Packers 9-6-1

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 32-26-2

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Giants 23-16, Oct. 9, 2016

LAST WEEK – Giants beat Redskins 19-10; Packers beat Lions 31-24

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 6 (tie); Packers No. 6 (tie)

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (29), PASS (17).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (3t), PASS (23).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (20), PASS (7).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (8), PASS (31).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — First postseason meeting since Giants beat Packers 37-20 at Lambeau Field in divisional round on Jan. 15, 2012, after Green Bay went 15-1 in regular season. … Packers 4-3 against Giants in postseason. … Giants’ first playoff appearance since 2011. … Giants coach Ben McAdoo was Packers assistant under Green Bay’s Mike McCarthy 2006-13. … McAdoo is second Giants head coach with at least 11 wins in first year (Dan Reeves, 11 in 1993). … QB Eli Manning had franchise-record sixth season with 4,000-plus yards passing (4,027). … Manning is 2-0 at Green Bay in postseason; Giants won Super Bowl both times. … Manning averaging 304.8 yards over past four playoff games, with nine TDs and one INT. … RB Paul Perkins coming off first career 100-yard game, running for 102 on 21 carries last week against Redskins. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. has at least 90 receptions, 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in all three NFL seasons. … S Landon Collins has team-high 125 tackles, most by safety in franchise history. … CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie with team-high six interceptions is second in NFL with 21 pass deflections. … McCarthy is fourth coach NFL history to lead single franchise to eight straight playoff appearances, joining Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Bill Belichick. … Packers won fifth NFC North title in six seasons, most in NFC in that span. … Packers have league-best 13 takeaways without committing turnover over last four games. … QB Aaron Rodgers threw 15 TD passes and no interceptions in Packers’ six-game win streak to end regular season. Rodgers had 40 TD passes, first time leading league in TD passes. Rodgers’ 98.2 postseason passer rating is fifth best in NFL history. … WR Jordy Nelson had team-high 14 TD catches after missing 2015 with knee injury. Nelson has three seasons with 13-plus touchdown catches, tied for fourth most in NFL history. … LB Julius Peppers has 3 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles in last four postseason games. … LB Clay Matthews’ 10 career postseason sacks are most in franchise history. … S Micah Hyde has three interceptions in last four games. … Green Bay defense has allowed at least 332 yards passing in each of last three games. … Fantasy Tip: WR Randall Cobb had nine catches for 108 yards in last meeting with Giants.

