Giants Lose To Eagles: An Observation or Two About the Offensive Line

The New York Giants (10-5) lost a tough road contest to the Philadelphia Eagles (6-9) on Thursday night. By virtue of the 24-19 loss, Big Blue squandered a chance to clinch a playoff spot. The G-Men had opportunities to win the game, but could not convert. As the season concludes next week, it makes sense to have an observation or two about what went wrong.

Observation #1: Offensive Line Skill Set

Since there has to be a first observation, this will be it. Every game I watch the Giants offensive line, the impression I get is that they are from a past generation. Big guys, maulers, who use brawn to try and get the job done.

Hello Jerry Reese, the 1980’s wants their offensive line back.

Sorry to say but there isn’t enough talent there to go mano y mano with defensive lines in this league. The Eagles have a solid front four, and they manhandled Bobby Hart and John Jerry in particular.

According to Pro Football Focus, “On the big stage, arguably the Eagles’ two best defenders rose to the occasion. Brandon Graham was an absolute nightmare for right tackle Bobby Hart. He had three hits and four hurries on the day, but could just as easily have had a handful of sacks if Eli Manning were a little slower on the trigger.”

“Right tackle Bobby Hart allowed a pressure that forced Manning into an incompletion on third-and-9 from the Philadelphia 17-yard line in the second quarter. Hart’s play has dipped a bit recently after an extended stretch of solid play,” wrote Dan Duggan of NJ.com on Dec. 22, 2016.

No surprise there.

A chain is only as strong as its weakest link, and there are a couple weak links on this offensive line.

Observation #2: Offensive Line Football IQ

On top of the lack of skill, this unit does not have a high football IQ. In other words, they can only handle what is directly in front of them. In football, there remains a level of improvisation that occurs. The improv depends upon your skill level and recollection of what worked previously. Coaches cannot game plan for every eventuality on the field, so players need to adapt on the fly.

This group does not because it obviously cannot.

Here’s a case in point from John Jerry, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN on Dec. 19, 2016 after the victory against the Detroit Lions.

“Coach [Ben] McAdoo and [offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan] told us that is exactly what we were going to come out and do,” starting right guard John Jerry said. “We just told ourselves not to make it a long game and pass the ball the whole game, and make these runs work early so coach would have confidence to call them.”

In football sometimes the game plan works, and sometimes it doesn’t, so the offensive line cannot have tunnel vision. But get this unit out of their element early, it becomes a long game.

Recently, when trying to deflect blame away from Ereck Flowers, McAdoo conceded that the unit struggles almost weekly.

“Like the rest of the offense, there’s some inconsistencies in there,” McAdoo said of the line, according to NJ.com on Dec. 13, 2016. “You can’t always point to one guy or one moment or whether it’s a run play or pass protection. It’s almost like we’re taking turns having breakdowns.”

We know, Ben, we know.

With Eli Manning and the receivers scuffling all evening, the Giants still had a shot late in the game. But John Jerry’s lack of discipline caused him to false start, making a critical fourth down conversion that much more difficult.

Einstein’s definition of insanity: keep doing the same things over and over again, but expecting a different result.

