Giants-Eagles Capsule

NEW YORK GIANTS (0-2) at PHILADELPHIA (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE – Eagles by 3+

RECORD VS. SPREAD – New York 0-2, Philadelphia 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Giants lead 86-82-2

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Giants 24-19, Dec. 22, 2016

LAST WEEK – Giants lost to Lions 24-10; Eagles lost to Chiefs 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 25, Eagles No. 14

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (32), PASS (18)

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (28), PASS (11)

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (20), PASS (3)

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (14), PASS (16)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Eagles have won 14 of past 18 meetings and five of six. … Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spent eight seasons with Eagles from 1999-2006 as assistant coach. … Giants QB Eli Manning has 915 yards passing and seven TDs in past three meetings. Has 45 TDs vs. Eagles. … WR Odell Beckham Jr. tied for NFL lead with 35 TD catches since 2014. … WR Sterling Shepard aims for TD reception in third straight game vs. Eagles. … WR Brandon Marshall has caught TD pass in past three games vs. Eagles. … CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie had career-high 11 tackles last week. … DE Jason Pierre-Paul has 6+ sacks in past five games. … Eagles QB Carson Wentz 4-1 in September. … Wentz has been hit 19 times, including eight sacks. … TE Zach Ertz has 90-plus yards receiving in three straight games, longest streak in NFL. Terrell Owens most recent Eagles player with more (five in 2004). … S Corey Graham has played in 159 consecutive regular-season games, second-longest active streak among defensive backs, trailing William Gay (162). … WR Alshon Jeffery had seven catches for 92 yards and one TD last week. … RB LeGarrette Blount did not have carry vs. Chiefs. … DT Fletcher Cox’s 30+ sacks fourth most by an Eagles interior defensive lineman. Fantasy Tip: Ertz is Wentz’s favorite target and go-to guy.

